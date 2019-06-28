Latest Stories

Tom Holland wants to play Peter Parker until he's Old Man Spider-Man

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Jun 28, 2019

If you love Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, well, we have some good news for you: He does, too. In fact, given his druthers, Holland would be happy to take a page out of the Old Man Logan playbook and portray the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man until he’s Old Man Spider-Man. 

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the star of the forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home admitted that he’s having an absolute blast playing the role and would like to keep playing the superhero for years to come.

"I honestly would play Spider-Man until I can't walk anymore," Holland told the movie-review-aggregating site. "I love this character so much and it was like my childhood dream to play this character.” 

He went on: “I'm loving it, I'm really enjoying it. I'm really loving what we can do with this movie and the people that we can touch and the amazing things we can do with the platform that this movie gives us. So, I'm just really enjoying it."

 

Now, granted, it’s not entirely for him to say whether he stays on as America’s favorite wall-crawler until he’s old and infirmed. But considering the latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise is garnering very favorable reviews thus far, it’s likely that not only will Sony and Marvel Studios continue to make more of these things, but keep Holland in the role. So, he may very well get his wish. 

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the second film in the latest iteration of live-action Spider-Man films (following the Sam Raimi-helmed trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Marc Webb’s two Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield) after Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the fifth film in which Holland has played the role. (He debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Winter Soldier and appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

In Far From Home, Peter Parker, dealing with a post-Endgame world, goes on a European vacation with several of his fellow classmates, where he reconnects with the eyepatch-wearing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and meets the super-powered Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). 

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2. 

