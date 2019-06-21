Tom Holland spoiled Avengers: Endgame's biggest moment for his Spider-Man co-stars

Tom Holland managed to make it through the release of Avengers: Endgame without a major spoiler incident, but that doesn't mean he's ready to give up the title of Most Spoilery Avenger just yet. Sure, he didn't spoil you on the ending of the film, but it turns out he'd long-since spoiled the film's biggest death for his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars.

Holland has a reputation for letting spoilers slip while promoting Marvel movies, so much so that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been known to give him fake scripts or just avoid giving him scripts altogether. Holland is at least aware of this tendency, though, and he's apparently found a new outlet for it: instead of telling fans, he tells his co-stars.

In an interview with Jake's Takes to promote Far From Home, which is in part the story of how Peter Parker copes with remaining a hero after losing his mentor, Tony Stark, interviewer Jake Hamilton asked co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon how they first found out about Stark's death. Both of them immediately pointed at Holland, which you can see at about the 1:50 mark in the video below.

Video of SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME Interviews: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson

"He told me too early," Zendaya said.

In terms of exactly how early Holland might have told his co-stars, Batolon seemed to recall Holland's knowledge of this development going back years.

“I feel like we talked about this like way back in 2016," Batolon said.

"I feel like we did too," Holland replied. "I’ve known for a really long time.”

"And thus we have to know," Zendaya said.

It's not clear if it's actually possible for Holland to have known about Stark's death since 2016, so it's possible he and Batolon are simply misremembering. Holland was one of several Endgame stars who were told that Stark's funeral scene was actually a wedding, and the Russo Brothers said he didn't even get a script for the film unless he had lines to speak.

Still, it's possible Holland was told even as Spider-Man: Homecoming was being made, in preparation for the arc his character was about to go through over the next few years. And if he really did know for that long, perhaps he's actually not the Most Spoilery Avenger after all, because he managed to avoid telling us.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters July 2.