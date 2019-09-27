Latest Stories

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man Far From Home
Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrate Spider-Man's return to the MCU on social media

Matthew Jackson
Matthew Jackson
Sep 27, 2019

After weeks of uncertainty, Spider-Man is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company have agreed to a deal that will bring the webslinger back for at least one more MCU-set Spidey film and another, still-undisclosed MCU appearance for the character. It's been a tough time for the film's stars, who've had to maintain a public sense of optimism for the future of the franchise even if fans weren't so hopeful, so now that the news is out, it's time for the cast to celebrate.

For more than a month, Spider-Man star Tom Holland has had a difficult line to walk, expressing excitement over the future of his character on the big screen while fielding constant questions about the spilt between Sony and Disney, which kicked off in late August just before Disney's D23 Expo. While appearing at a Pixar event during the expo, Holland simply said "I love you 3,000" to fans, and he's since done his best to hype up his third Spider-Man film during convention appearances, whether Disney is involved or not. Now that the dust has apparently settled, to say Holland is relieved might be an understatement.

In response to the news that he will indeed return to the MCU as Spider-Man, Holland posted the following clip (Warning: NSFW language) from Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street to his Instagram page: 

Tom Holland's co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the current Spider-Man franchise, responded in a slightly more subtle but no less celebratory way on Twitter.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which until today's news was poised to be the final MCU-set Spider-Man installment, left both Holland and Zendaya's characters on a cliffhanger, as the just-returned J. Jonah Jameson (How great will it be to get his reaction to the rest of the MCU in a new movie?) revealed Spider-Man's secret identity to the public via a video left behind by Mysterio.

The film set the stage for a new status quo for the character in both his own friendly neighborhood and the wider MCU, and now Holland and Zendaya will get a chance to play that out. We still know very little about Spidey's MCU future, but we know that he has one now, and we're celebrating right along with the stars. 

The still-untitled third Spider-Man film will hit theaters July 16, 2021.

 

 

