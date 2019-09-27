Tom Welling and Erica Durance enjoy Smallville reunion on set of Arrowverse 'Crisis' crossover

Last week, we reported that Smallville vets, Tom Welling and Erica Durance, would be reprising their roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane for The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover event in December.

Now, we've got definitive proof that it's actually happening thanks to a photo of the two posted from the set of the epic television event. The two actors haven't shared the small screen since Smallville closed out its tenth and final season in the spring of 2011. Durance is already a veteran of the Arrowverse, having portrayed Alura Zor-El, the mother of Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), on Supergirl.

"So, I was just minding my own business, and I ran into this guy. @tomwelling #Smallville #crisis #loisandclark. Laughed until I cried! So much fun," wrote Durance in the caption of the Instagram pic that shows her and Welling standing in front of what looks like to be a red barn.

Does this mean we'll be returning to the Kent Family farm in Kansas, Erica? We need answers!!!

Welling and Durance are just a fraction of what Crisis has in store for fans. Based on the game-changing comic book storyline from the mid-1980s, the latest CW crossover will see the DC Universe literally collapse in on itself. For example, Kevin Conroy, a longtime voice of Batman, will be playing a future version of Bruce Wayne, his first time portraying the character in a live-action format. Then you've got Burt Ward (Batman '66), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), and Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl), also making appearances alongside heroes from Black Lightning, which — up until now — was wholly separate from the rest of the Arrowverse.

The Crisis crossover begins with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8 before bleeding into Batwoman (Season 1 debuts in October), The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow over the following nights.