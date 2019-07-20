Latest Stories

Hong Kong actor and Tomb Raider star Simon Yam stabbed in violent attack

Jul 20, 2019

Prolific Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was attacked and stabbed at an event in China on Saturday. The 54-year-old Yam, best known to American fans for his role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life, was seriously injured in the incident.

According to Variety, Yam was appearing at an event for the home-furnishing retail company Beijing Easyhome in the city of Zhongshan when a man calmly walked to the stage and began stabbing and slashing him with a knife. Videos of the attack are circulating on Chinese social media and have been picked up on Twitter. (The account @TrendingWeibo posted the video, but be warned, it is disturbing.)

Though serious, Yam's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. "The knife wound to his abdominal area caused minor damage to his internal organs which has been repaired," the actor's manager, Lester Mo Gee-man, said in a statement, per Variety. "The injuries to his right hand have also been treated. He is resting and in a stable condition."

Yam starred as crime boss Chen Lo in the 2003 Tomb Raider sequel The Cradle of Life opposite Angelina Jolie. He has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows in his native Hong Kong and across Asia.

