Credit: RLJE Entertainment
Tommy Chong LOVED Joker (and just found God) [Ep #118]

Jordan Zakarin
Jan 27, 2020

This week, The Fandom Files podcast is joined by comedy legend Tommy Chong! The iconic stoner/actor/activist talks about his role in the trippy sci-fi film Color Out of Space as well as why he thinks Joker is the perfect movie, his love of Jim Carrey, and his plan to save the world (really).

We're also joined by SYFY WIRE contributor Ryan Britt to talk all about Star Trek: Picard

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

