WIRE Buzz: Tommy Wiseau launches SpaceWorld ‘toon; Cobra Kai kicks off comic; more

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if someone got the bright idea to take a spoonful of Star Wars and mix it with a dash of what many critics view as the worst film ever made, you might end up with SpaceWorld, the new animated pilot from enigmatic filmmaker (and would-be Joker) Tommy Wiseau.

Wiseau may be best known for The Room, a 2003 black comedy that’s attracted a cult following for its mesmerizingly awkward stab at romance (and inspired James Franco's The Disaster Artist), but SpaceWorld finds him playing a galactic version of himself to more endearing effect. In conjunction with The Room co-star Greg Sestero, Wiseau’s animated space doppelgänger comes across as the sort of affable, bumbling hero who stumbles backwards into success in spite of himself.

Think of Wiseau’s TX (that’s the protagonist’s name) as a sort of space-man who knows too little, and you’ll be in the ballpark. Check out the five-minute pilot in its entirety below, while we wonder aloud whether animation platform Octopie will green-light more episodes.

Video of SpaceWorld - An animated pilot featuring Tommy Wiseau Octopie on YouTube

Self-deprecating while keeping things fun, TX and Computer Person (that’s the robot) manage right in the first episode to set up the possibility of a whole series, while bailing themselves out of a temporary (and decidedly lighthearted) space jam. “Now we go…somewhere!” TX declares at the end, and we’ve gotta admit: we’re a little intrigued to see the kind of places this ragtag team might discover — totally by accident, of course.

Created and written by Brock LaBorde (who also voices Computer Person) and animated by Lowbrow Studios, SpaceWorld may (or may not) have a future at Octopie — but at least we’ll always have this pilot.

Karate Kid arch-nemeses Daniel and Johnny are about to take their still-raging Cobra Kai feud off the small screen and onto the printed page. Via The Hollywood Reporter, IDW Publishing is preparing the launch of an all-new comics series titled Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, where new battle lines will be drawn to lay down more canonical stories based on YouTube’s hit series.

The new comic reportedly will launch with a “four-part story retelling of the events of the original 1984 movie from the point of view of Johnny Lawrence,” who’s played by William Zabka (along with Ralph Macchio as Daniel) in both the classic ‘80s movies as well as the current show. The first installment is being written by Transformers series veteran Denton J. Tipton, and illustrated by Kagan McLeod (Star Wars Tales, Infinite Kung-Fu).

There’s no hard release date yet, so go ahead and wax the car and paint the house now; Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues reportedly is slated to land before the end of this year, while YouTube gets back in the dojo to work on all-new episodes for Season 3 of Cobra Kai.

Curiosity may have killed the cat, but we humans are dying to know what role Saturday Night Live mainstay Colin Jost will play in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Tom and Jerry movie.

Via Deadline, the SNL writer and "Weekend Update" host has just hopped on board for the still-unnamed movie based on the classic cat-and-mouse cartoons, though the role he’ll be playing in the animated-live action hybrid hasn’t been revealed yet. At least we know he won’t be playing Tom, who’ll get his voice from Brian Stepanek (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) — and we’re still not sure whether Jerry, in this version, will even have (or need) a voiced role.

Whomever he plays, Jost joins a Tom and Jerry cast that already includes the ever-affable Michael Peña (Ant-Man), Chloë Grace Moretz (Carrie, Suspiria), and Christina Chong (Black Mirror, Doctor Who). Warner Bros. has eyed April 16, 2021 as the date when we’ll be scratching and clawing to the front of the ticket line, when the still-untitled Tom and Jerry movie makes its debut.