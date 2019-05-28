Latest Stories

SpaceX Starlink Falcon 9 rocket on the launchpad
X2 Ian McKellen as Magneto
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Too much iron in your blood! 12 Days of X-Men Day 2: X2 (2003)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 28, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about X2. That's right. X2. Not freakin' X2: X-Men United. The on-screen title is X2. X2. That's it. 

Anyway, it's pretty good. Probably better than the first X-Men movie. No jokes about toads getting hit by lightning, anyway. 

Listen below!

