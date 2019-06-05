A list for gifted scenes: Ranking the top 10 X-scenes in all of the X-Men movies

It's almost time for Jean Grey to get a little extra in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and once again the X-Men are going to have to pull out all of the stops to save the day. But while we know what's going to happen in the movie, the future of the X-Men franchise is far from clear. The Disney/Fox merger will soon place all of Professor Xavier's gifted youngsters in the care of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so give or take a miraculous New Mutants release, this is the end of the X-world as we X-know it, and we're having X-feelings.

Emotions lead to nostalgia, and means that it's time to go back over all of the films in the X-Men saga and choose our favorites. It would be all too easy to just list scenes from Logan for every single entry, but we're not gonna let ourselves play that X-card.

What scenes in the X-universe got us excited? Which ones stuck in our memories long after the credits rolled? Which ones had us going back to these movies again and again? Which scenes featured had Ian McKellen in them? It's time to strap in and go BAMF, bub, because it's ranking time. Be prepared for some takes that are insanely hot, because like adamantium, you've gotta keep the takes hot— once they cool, they become indestructible.