The Good Place S3 finale via official website 2019
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/17
The Witcher - Geralt and Yennefer
Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes
Russian Doll
Look of the Week: Russian Doll serves up repeat outfits to die for
DEVILMAN crybaby
Devilman Crybaby, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan win big at Crunchyroll's 3rd Annual Anime Awards
movie tv hero

Here are Toy Fair 2019's coolest film and TV-inspired toys

Luke Brown
Feb 17, 2019

We are currently in a peak timeline for amazing television and cinematic experiences. Pop culture has reached a zenith that has exploded from the screen to the shelves, and there's arguably been no better time to be a collector than these past few years. The best of Toy Fair's film and TV collectibles proved to be no exception to that rule, and showcased a wide range of awesome figures and collectibles based on classic shows like Scooby-Doo, '80s classics like They Live, and the modern masterpieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bless Hasbro and Marvel for finally giving us four of the MCU's most beloved characters: Grandmaster, Peggy Carter, Shuri, and Luis. The world is never going to complain about a new Jeff Goldblum collectible, and the Marvel Legends Grandmaster is probably going to be one of 2019's top-selling toys. That Korg will be part of the two-figure package is just icing on the celestial cake. Peggy Carter has been deserving of a figure since she appeared in The First Avenger, and we're glad she's getting a two-pack with the "rescue" version of Steve Rogers from that film. Luis is one of the MCU's most memorable supporting characters, and Hasbro's willingness to include him in a set along with Ant-Man and the Wasp's Ghost is a nice treat.

Shuri is the only of those four getting a standalone figure, and it looks absolutely perfect. The wait will have been worth it.

Outside of Hasbro, Mezco once again brought the funk with the One:12 Collective, with new figures based on 1989's Batman, They Live, and Captain Marvel, but it's the company's new 5 Points line that has us most excited. The 3.75-inch figures are a throwback to toys from the Kenner era of Star Wars figures, but feature licenses that have sorely been missing from collections for a long time like Scooby-Doo, the Addams Family, and even the Six Million Dollar Man (complete with Bigfoot). The sculpts are wonderfully stylized, the size and potential pricing are on point, and we can't wait for this new wave to hit shelves (hopefully) later this year.

We'd be remiss in not talking about Tamashii Nations new The Force Awakens Movie Realization figures, which bring Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and a First Order Stormtrooper to the Tokugawa era. It's been a bit since we've seen a new, non-Stormtrooper figure added to this line, but all three new figures look to continue the Movie Realization line's excellent design and craftsmanship. Kylo will look right at home next to either version of Darth Vader that you may already have on a shelf at home.

We'll be updating this post with more incredible figures and collectibles as Toy Fair 2019 rolls on, so check back in to ensure you don't miss out on any of the awesomeness.

LEGO Toy Story 4 Buzz & Woody's Carnival Mania!
Credit: LEGO
LEGO Star Wars Duel on Starkiller Base
Credit: LEGO
Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Captain America and Peggy Carter 2-Pack (Captain America) oop
Credit: Hasbro
Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Captain America and Peggy Carter 2-Pack (Peggy Carter) oop
Credit: Hasbro
Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Ghost and Luis 2-Pack (Luis) oop
Credit: Hasbro
Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Grandmaster and Korg 2-Pack (Grandmaster) oop
Credit: Hasbro
Marvel Avengers Legends Series 6-Inch Shuri Figure oop.JPG
Credit: Hasbro
Star Wars Hyperreal Darth Vader oop (2)
Credit: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Celebration Convention Exclusive Darth Maul in pck
Credit: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Celebration Convention Exclusive Obi-Wan Kenobi in pck
Credit: Hasbro
Hasbro Disney Princess and Frozen Wreck it Ralph Breaks the Internet Ultimate Fashion Doll Pack
Credit: Hasbro
Tamashii Nations Movie Realization First Order Trooper
Tamashii Nations Movie Realization Kylo Ren
Tamashii Nations Movie Realization Captain Phasma
Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Hela and Skurge 2-Pack (Hela) oop
Credit: Hasbro
Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection MM Lord Zed
Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection MM White Ranger
Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection Beast Morphers Red Ranger
Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Charge Red Ranger
Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection SPD Shadow Ranger
Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection MM Goldar
Mezco One12 Collective Batman 1989
Mezco One12 Collective Captain Marvel
Mezco One12 Collective They Live
Mezco 5 Points Scooby-Doo
Mezco 5 Points Addams Family
Funko Alien 40th Anniversary Collection
Funko Ghostbusters Five Star Collection
