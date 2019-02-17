Here are Toy Fair 2019's coolest film and TV-inspired toys

We are currently in a peak timeline for amazing television and cinematic experiences. Pop culture has reached a zenith that has exploded from the screen to the shelves, and there's arguably been no better time to be a collector than these past few years. The best of Toy Fair's film and TV collectibles proved to be no exception to that rule, and showcased a wide range of awesome figures and collectibles based on classic shows like Scooby-Doo, '80s classics like They Live, and the modern masterpieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bless Hasbro and Marvel for finally giving us four of the MCU's most beloved characters: Grandmaster, Peggy Carter, Shuri, and Luis. The world is never going to complain about a new Jeff Goldblum collectible, and the Marvel Legends Grandmaster is probably going to be one of 2019's top-selling toys. That Korg will be part of the two-figure package is just icing on the celestial cake. Peggy Carter has been deserving of a figure since she appeared in The First Avenger, and we're glad she's getting a two-pack with the "rescue" version of Steve Rogers from that film. Luis is one of the MCU's most memorable supporting characters, and Hasbro's willingness to include him in a set along with Ant-Man and the Wasp's Ghost is a nice treat.

Shuri is the only of those four getting a standalone figure, and it looks absolutely perfect. The wait will have been worth it.

Outside of Hasbro, Mezco once again brought the funk with the One:12 Collective, with new figures based on 1989's Batman, They Live, and Captain Marvel, but it's the company's new 5 Points line that has us most excited. The 3.75-inch figures are a throwback to toys from the Kenner era of Star Wars figures, but feature licenses that have sorely been missing from collections for a long time like Scooby-Doo, the Addams Family, and even the Six Million Dollar Man (complete with Bigfoot). The sculpts are wonderfully stylized, the size and potential pricing are on point, and we can't wait for this new wave to hit shelves (hopefully) later this year.

We'd be remiss in not talking about Tamashii Nations new The Force Awakens Movie Realization figures, which bring Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and a First Order Stormtrooper to the Tokugawa era. It's been a bit since we've seen a new, non-Stormtrooper figure added to this line, but all three new figures look to continue the Movie Realization line's excellent design and craftsmanship. Kylo will look right at home next to either version of Darth Vader that you may already have on a shelf at home.

We'll be updating this post with more incredible figures and collectibles as Toy Fair 2019 rolls on, so check back in to ensure you don't miss out on any of the awesomeness.