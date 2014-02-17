Toy Fair reveals early looks at Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more heroes and villains

It's that time of year again, when the American International Toy Fair in New York City hosts toy companies from around the world to show off their products to retailers. It’s not a public event, so why should we care? Because the booths and aisles are filled with every licensed collectible you can hope to imagine and so many of them revolve around the superhero movies coming out in 2014, that's why. Everything from the latest incarnation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to The Amazing Spider-Man in his sequel suit were on display and for fans, it’s an enticing cornucopia of coolness.

Some brands, like those heroes in a half shell and the X-Men: Days of Future Past, were on photo embargoes at their respective licensors, but we did get to see them and they are impressive. The Turtles Lair in particular from LEGO was three stories of sewer fun, while the X-Men were in the Minimates stylized iteration from Diamond Select Toys. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty to see and we’ve collected some of the best items we saw on the floor…

All photos by Bill Edwards