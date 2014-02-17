Latest Stories

ILK_9988_2 copy.jpg

Toy Fair reveals early looks at Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more heroes and villains

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Feb 17, 2014

It's that time of year again, when the American International Toy Fair in New York City hosts toy companies from around the world to show off their products to retailers. It’s not a public event, so why should we care? Because the booths and aisles are filled with every licensed collectible you can hope to imagine and so many of them revolve around the superhero movies coming out in 2014, that's why. Everything from the latest incarnation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to The Amazing Spider-Man in his sequel suit were on display and for fans, it’s an enticing cornucopia of coolness.

Some brands, like those heroes in a half shell and the X-Men: Days of Future Past, were on photo embargoes at their respective licensors, but we did get to see them and they are impressive. The Turtles Lair in particular from LEGO was three stories of sewer fun, while the X-Men were in the Minimates stylized iteration from Diamond Select Toys. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty to see and we’ve collected some of the best items we saw on the floor…

All photos by Bill Edwards

ILK_9542.jpg
Captain America Team Figures, Captain America: Winter SoldierCap is looking pretty good in his new...
ILK_9547.jpg
Winter Solider, Captain America: Winter Soldier Hasbro’s Legend series version of the Winter...
ILK_9787.jpg
Diamond Select Cap and Falcon, Captain America: Winter SoldierAllies in the film, Captain America...
ILK_9785.jpg
Spider-Man Figure, The Amazing Spider-Man 2Spider-Man gets a costume upgrade in the upcoming sequel...
ILK_9275.jpg
Electro and Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-ManLEGO does their own riff on The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s...
ILK_9462.jpg
Spider-Man Mask, The Amazing Spider-Man 2Hasbro is all about the role-play gear when it comes to...
ILK_9466.jpg
Web Shooter Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Silly string never gets old, especially when...
ILK_9560.jpg
Rocket Raccoon, Guardians of the GalaxyHasbro totally knocks it out of the park with their 8-inch...
ILK_9568.jpg
Star-Lord, Guardians of the GalaxyChris Pratt lends his voice to Hasbro’s 12-inch scale action...
ILK_9988_2.jpg
Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon, Guardians of the GalaxyIf you prefer non-traditional presentations (...
ILK_9578.jpg
The Guardian Team, Guardians of the GalaxyHasbro is releasing the whole team in detailed 6-inch...
