Important Toy News: Batman gets squishy, He-Man rides again, and more!

And this week, Iron Studios is celebrating the 20th anniversary (wow, where does time go?) of Harry Potter's theatrical debut.

Wearing their original school uniforms, Iron Studios presents the young Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley as they first appeared in theaters in the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (or Sorcerer's Stone, depending on where you live). Faithful to the features of actors Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione, and Rupert Grint as Ron, these three 1/10-scale statues form a diorama that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter's movie debut and they can be displayed both individually and together.

Each one costs $99.99 — You can check out the entire Harry Potter collection from Iron Studios right now on their official website.

Super7 is bringing on more awesome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fun and excitement with the newest wave of ReAction Figures (wave three, to be exact). Just like our favorite Turtles when fresh pizza arrives, Super7 knows you can't get enough of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle 3.75-inch ReAction figures!

Figures included in wave three are Sewer Surfer Mike, Samurai Leonardo, a Busted Foot Soldier, and even Casey Jones! Each one costs $18 and is available directly from Super7.

Mezco Toyz wrapped its first fully online event called Mezco Toyzfair 2021 and the reveals were simply awesome all around.

The highlights, if you ask me, were the two biggest surprises of the show: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in the One:12 Collective, and comic book-style Destro from G.I. Joe. What makes these reveals so great is first and foremost, the fact that Hasbro is willing to license out these fan-loved classic properties to higher-end toy makers. While Power Rangers fans recently got to see some premium MMPR figures on their way out from Threezero in Asia, it's nice to see domestically owned toymakers locally take a crack at these beloved characters. As a Green Ranger collector myself, it is very much appreciated!

While there is no preordering information available yet, seeing the official announcement via Mezco was reason enough to celebrate!

Speaking of toymakers taking it virtual (we're all feeling the absence of Toy Fair this year!), Mattel held a virtual event this week where new toy announcements and highlights were revealed, and while we're stoked to see more Hot Wheels and the five billionth version of UNO on the way, it's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe that's getting fans all riled up!

Remember, in the past few years Mattel has announced two new animated series on the way (one simply titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and the other which is the adult-geared series run by Kevin Smith called Masters of the Universe: Revelations). And somewhere out there, fans can look forward to the live-action version happening eventually.

While there is an internet-leaked picture bopping around the toy playground of the Revelations toyline, Mattel's virtual event gave MOTU fans a first glimpse of the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe toy line. (This is different from the Origins toy line launched last year which is an homage to the original '80s toy line by Mattel.

Exhale — are you confused yet?

Looking at the above picture from the new toy line, we can see there are some crossovers with the 1996 cartoon and the 2002 aesthetic. Except now Evil-Lyn has unabashedly returned looking like... a water bender?

Relieve stress by squeezing your favorite superheroes! Some of the most recognizable superheroes in the superhero-verse are joining The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu by Moose Toys!

In an all-new licensing partnership with DC, Batman, Flash, Superman, and Joker have been reimagined in their stretchiest, squishiest, gooiest iterations to be dubbed Heroes of Goo Jit Zu DC. You can order your favorite smooshable DC characters today for only $12.99 each on Amazon.

We've reached the end, my game-loving friends?! That's right, because Funko Games busted out the goods this week with some fantastic new game announcements.

First up we have Darkwing Duck in a wonderful Funkoverse expansion set. The Funkoverse will also get "curiouser and curiouser" in 2021 with Funkoverse: Alice in Wonderland 100 2-Pack (in stores 4/1). Signature games like ESPN Trivia Night, Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, and Disney Princess See the Story showcase fun, interactive board games for the whole family. Funko Games continues to give fans and board game lovers a reason to stay pumped and in the game — stick with them for all of 2021 for even more fun and fantastic reveals.