Important Toy News: Heroes, horror, and Battlestar Galactica are the hottest in collectibles this week

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready, my fellow lovers of toys, because we are heading right back into that toybox for another week of newly announced toys and collectibles that are heading your way soon. Join me, your resident if not favorite toy journalist, while we collect all the righteously cool things we love, now in toy form.

Credit: Super7

MICKETOY MOUSE

While many of us are still awaiting the return of large-scale conventions, Super7 is taking matters into its own hands. This month the indie toymaker is celebrating summer with a virtual event called The Super7 Spectacular Kinda Sorta Still-at-Home-ic-Con. While this is the second year in a row that Super7 is conducting this event, they are pulling out all the stops for this one. Highlight collectibles included in this year’s extravaganza are a 16-inch vinyl Mickey Mouse from Disney’s Brave Little Tailor. It features multiple points of articulation and character-appropriate accessories. Other surprise reveals include new battle-damaged Power Rangers ReAction figures and a red and black repaint of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Megazord in Super7’s Super Cyborg line. Another amazing reveal for the Still-at-Home-ic-Con is without a doubt the Godzilla ReAction figure with box art that harkens back to Mattel’s original Shogun Warriors packaging. For a full list of all of the reveals and dates of when these goods go on sale, visit Super7’s official landing page for the virtual event.

Credit: NECA

THE TOYS

If you are a fan of The Boys, then this next announcement from NECA is for you. Shipping this month, NECA is showing off the Ultimate Homelander and Ultimate Starlight figures. These are both in the 7-inch scale and not only is the packaging beautiful, but NECA spared no details. For Starlight, the 7-inch scale action figure features a detailed replica of the screen costume that includes “a soft goods cape, and comes with interchangeable heads, hands, and forearms.” As for Homelander, he also comes with a soft goods cape, and interchangeable heads and hands, plus eye-blast effect. Both of the sculps are absolutely beautiful and clearly so carefully done by NECA. You can purchase them where your favorite collectibles are sold.

Credit: Iron Studios

BLACTION FIGURE WIDOW

With the new Black Widow movie about to premiere, collectible creators are ready to release some awesome new pieces from this highly anticipated movie, and we are going to highlight Iron Studios' newest Natasha creations. So far, two statues have been announced from the film — Taskmaster and Yelena — both of which can be preordered today from Iron Studios’ website. But today, as it is the newest announcement, we are focusing on the new Yelena statue. This 1/10 scale art piece of Natasha Romanoff’s ally is some seriously great work from Iron Studios. The statue is part of a battle diorama, meaning you need to collect all of the statues pictured above to get the full action. But even on its own, this piece is so cool. It is limited edition, stands seven inches tall, and features hand-painted details on polystone. Make sure you watch Black Widow in theaters or on Disney+ tomorrow, on June 9.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

THE TOYXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE

Mezco Toyz has a terrifying reveal — another addition to its Mezco Designer Series (MDS) toy line — gaze in terror at Leatherface, in all his gruesome glory, from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. MDS Leatherface stands 6 inches tall, features ten points of articulation, and comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display. You can preorder him directly from Mezco Toyz today for $50. “Leatherface is dressed to kill”, Mezco states in an official press release. “Outfitted in a short-sleeve collared shirt and tie under his real cloth apron, slacks, and cowboy boots. He comes complete with his infamous chainsaw and a hammer, which can be held neatly in his hands.”

Credit: Funko

BATTOYSTAR GALACTICA

We’ve reached the end, my toy-loving friends, and we are going to wrap with a franchise that all lovers of sci-fi (and SYFY!) adore. It’s Battlestar Galactica, and we’ve received news that the crew is joining the Funko Pop! Blitz mobile game. And if you’re a reader of Important Toy News, you know that we over here love games based on the fandoms we love as much as we love toys. So for today, get your frackin’ phone ready because N3TWORK, is bringing Battlestar Galactica back to Funko Pop! Blitz. It is a limited-time event featuring a reimagined version of the iconic battleship from the 2004-2009 SYFY television show (now streaming on Peacock). The press release explains that “Battlestar Galactica fans can collect in-game Funko Pop! versions of President Laura Roslin and Admiral Adama by dropping Battlestar Galactica ship pieces to the bottom of the puzzle board to progress through the Event, earning coins to add new Pops! to their collection, and helping these popular characters battle the Cylons.” The event starts on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST and will finish on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. You can download the game for free on Apple and Android devices.