Important Toy News: Cowboy Bebop gets jazzy, the Rocketeer is blasting off, and He-Man rides again

Credit: Mattel

MASTOYS OF THE UNIVERSE

While Masters of the Universe: Revelation did indeed just drop on Netflix, the MOTU magic is only just beginning! While Revelation was busy soaking up its glory, the second MOTU cartoon, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is getting ready for its Sept. 16 Netflix debut! Meanwhile, fans can get an idea of the show’s aesthetic and vibe with the newly revealed toy line by Mattel. Included in the new toy line are cut-and-dry action figures in what looks like a 5.5-inch scale (Wave One includes He-Man, Skeletor, Trap Jaw, and Man-At-Arms). These toys cost $9.99 and will be available at Walmart on Oct. 1. A wave of Large Action Figures is coming as well — these figures are 8.5 inches tall and can reach up to 6 inches wide! The kick-off wave of Large Action Figures includes He-Man, Skeletor, and Man-At-Arms. These figures will also be available at Walmart on Oct. 2 and cost $12.99. Also on the way from the new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe toy line are the He-Man and Skeletor vehicle packs (pictured above, $19.99 at Walmart — available on Oct. 1). A Deluxe He-Man figure and Snake Mountain Throne Playset will also be available at the same time.

Credit: Youtooz

COWTOY BEBOP

Get ready, anime junkies! Youtooz just announced its first anime collection with Funimation. And what anime franchise is lucky enough to get that first-time kiss? It’s the beloved Cowboy Bebop! Youtooz’s figures are all limited edition vinyl, so fans need to act fast not to miss this drop. The Cowboy Bebop collection comprises five limited-edition vinyl figures. Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Edward, Jet Black, and Ein will be available direct-to-consumer online at Youtooz.com. According to an official press release from Youtooz, the Ein limited edition vinyl figure will be available in retail exclusively at Books-A-Million. You can check out the figures of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Edward, Jet Black, and Ein here!

Credit: Micro Machines

MICTOY MACHINES

Micro Machines are revving up their (micro) engines again, and for their next playset, Jazwares is shrinking down a Corvette. More specifically, a 2020 Corvette C8. Via Jazwares, “the Micro Machine Corvette Raceway Transforming Playset easily transitions from a Corvette to a fully equipped raceway with a competition track, drag strip, mechanic’s station, micro-sized 2019 Corvette C8R, and more." The set connects with other similar playsets. The Micro Machine Corvette Raceway Transitioning Playset is available now at Target for $39.99 and an exclusive version of the set will retail for $49.99 on Amazon, complete with seven additional vehicles.

Credit: Hasbro

ALIENERFS

We gave this one a SYFY WIRE spotlight the other day, but news this spectacular is worth screaming about one more time. (Even if in space, nobody can hear you.) Aliens is turning 35 and what better way to celebrate with what looks like a prop replica but is in fact a toy — and not just any toy, but Nerf! It already comes with darts, so all you need are some sick pew-pew onomatopoeia and it's like you’re on LV-426 playing face-kisses with some Xenomorphs. According to Hasbro’s official product description, “Fast-blast 10 Elite darts in a row from this fully motorized blaster or launch a Nerf Mega dart with pump-action blasting.” Keep your batteries at the ready too, because this baby is going to need four C-batteries to work. The Aliens LMTD M41a Pulse Blaster is now available for pre-order via GameStop and Hasbro Pulse in the United States and via EB Games in Canada.

Credit: Funko Games

THE ROCKGAMETEER

We’re nearing the end, my toy-loving friends, but I wanted to take some time to discuss two new board game announcements that I think will make your day a little bit happier. And what are toys and collectibles after all but tangle slices of happiness, you know? Newly revealed from Funko Games, we have The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future game, based on the 1991Disney film. This board game will be a hobby shop exclusive, which means you’ve got to give your local card game/board game/comic book shop some love to snag a copy of it for yourself. “Trouble is brewing high above the city of angels!" the product description teases. "The mysterious Rocketeer — who can blast through the skies with an ingenious jet-pack — must stop a sinister plot! Hollywood actor Neville Sinclair is scheming to steal the rocket’s blueprints. This breakthrough of modern engineering could revolutionize the future of flight. But in Sinclair’s hands, it could fuel the dark future of warfare.” You can play as the heroes or the villains in this strategy game for two players. What I love is the gimmick where players can choose to be good or evil, thus affecting the gameplay. It’s like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in board game form — choose your destiny!

Credit: OP Games

KINGAME HEARTS

Speaking of video games, we have one more board game reveal for you, and this one is based on… what else… a video game! It is Kingdom Hearts: Perilous Pursuit and I just think this one sounds like so much fun. With gameplay for two to five players and a playtime of 45 minutes, fans can take on the role of Sora, Goofy, Donald, Kairi, and Riku on a journey through the memorable worlds of Kingdom Hearts and rid them of Heartless! The object is to collect sets of dice and work together in this cooperative game to take actions to protect each other, attack Heartless, collect potions, and seal the door to save six worlds without letting the darkness take over! To learn more or find retailers, visit the official Kingdom Hearts: Perilous Pursuit landing page on The OP Games.