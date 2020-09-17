Friends will quack you up and Funko will have you saying ‘This Is Fine’

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

THIS IS VINY-L

Stay calm and remind yourself that you’re “OK with the events that are unfolding” as you gaze at your very own "This Is Fine" Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure. Based on the popular Gunshow comic strip “On Fire” and subsequent “This is Fine” Internet meme and GIF from creator-artist KC Green, the figure measures approximately 3.75 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. Really — this is fine! The "This Is Fine" Pop! Vinyl Figure Entertainment Earth Exclusive costs $13.99, ships December 2020, and is available for preorder today.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN FUNKODELPHIA

Dayman (ah-ah-ah) / Fighter of the Nightman (ah-ah-ah) / Champion of the Sun (ah-ah-ah) / You're a master of Karate and friendship for everyone! Man, what a time to be a toy collector. It seems like Funko is tapping into every specific niche, moment, and nuance of the shows/movies/everything for whom it has a license. And now, lovers of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia can rejoice, for the Nightman hath cometh. Each of these 3.75-inch Pop! vinyl figures costs $10.99 and will ship in November 2020. The wave comes with Charlie as the Dayman, Mac as the Nightman, Dennis as the Dayman, Princess Dee, and Frank the Troll.

JUSTICE LOONEY

And for our last piece of Funko Pop! news for the week, we’ve got an awesome Looney Tunes x DC mashup! Each Funko Pop! comes packaged in a window box display. The Loony Toons have taken over the DC universe and become the Justice League. Bugs Bunny is Superman, Sylvester is Batman, Taz is The Flash, Lola Bunny is Wonder Woman, and Wile E. Coyote is Cyborg. These 3.75-inch vinyl figures are FYE exclusives, cost $15 each, and are available for purchase today.

HOW YOU DUCKIN'?

Ready to say ‘How you doin’?” duckie style? Then check out these fantastic new TUBBZ available for purchase today at the Geek Store. TUBBZ, which we have covered before in Important Toy News, are rubber duckies brought to us by Numskull Designs of the UK. And today, there are some new friends in town and this lot are eyeing up that world-famous sofa in Central Perk. The iconic best friends will be there for you as they are immortalized in a quirky new duck form. The wave includes Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. You can see the entire inventory of Friends merchandise including TUBBZ, pins, and more at the Geek Store.

THUNDERCATS, TOYS!

ThunderCats, Ho! Return to Third Earth with Wave Four of the ThunderCats Ultimates by Super7. This amazingly articulated wave of action figures features sculpting by the Four Horsemen with awesome accessories like well as an alternate head and hands. Each Ultimate ThunderCats figure is packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with accessories included. The figures stand 7 inches tall, cost $44.99 apiece, ship in November 2021. The wave includes Monkian, Snowman of Hook Mountain, Pumm-Ra, and Lynx-O.

BETOY BRADDOCK

We’re nearing the end, my toy collecting friends, but we’re going to wrap with the newest delights from Medicom Toy in Japan. First up, we have Psylocke, as she appeared in the X-Men comics, leaping into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! Psylocke stands over 5.5 inches tall and features her classic comic costume. She comes complete with two head sculpts, six energy effects, two Katanas, two scabbards and accessories for said weapons, three pairs of hands, and a stand. She is available for preorder today from BigBadToyStore for $104.99 and she will ship August 2021.

TOYWISTED

And last, but certainly never least, we have The Joker! The Joker is a fantastic, layered, ever-evolving character, and the way he was designed for Batman: Hush comic is iconic and revolutionary all at the same time. The MAFEX Joker is a fully articulated figure with his iconic green hair and purple suit. He stands 6.3 inches tall and comes with two head sculps, three pairs of hands, a knife, and a pistol. The Joker costs $94.99, ships August 2021, and is available for preorder today from BigBadToyStore.