Creatures, slashers, creepy clowns, and dead Garfield make for a scary toy box

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So get ready for your coins and bills to make their weekly wallet escape while you lurk the newest goodies with me, your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist. And this week, fellow toy collectors, we are getting spooky!

With Halloween right around the corner, let us celebrate together with a bodacious collection of Horror Toys!

Credit: Mondo

THE CREATURE FROM THE BLACK TOYGOON

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a visit from Universal Monsters and the Supreme Beings of Screen Screams (totally my next band’s name, by the way). The amazing people at Mondo are giving fans of Creature from the Black Lagoon two amazing reasons to celebrate.

This 1/6-scale (12-inch) figure features 16 points of articulation, comes with switch-out swim hands and feet, as well as two switch-out heads. It also comes with a fossil hand accessory and is available in classic Creature colors as well as a Silver Screen Variant. The traditional version costs $175 and the Silver Screen variant costs $185. Both are available to preorder today from Mondo.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF THE DOLLS

The Queen of Halloween, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, joins Mezco Toyz’s LDD Presents family! Elvira is a horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, sports her iconic, baring black dress and batty, teased hair.

The proprietress of horror comes complete with a dagger that she can hold and stores neatly on her waist belt. LDD Presents Elvira Mistress of the Dark stands 10 inches tall and features five points of articulation. She is packaged in a window box, perfect for display. She costs $39.99, ships June 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

PLASTICFACE

In The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a group must do everything they can to escape a murderous group of outcasts including the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask made of human skin. Per Mezco Toyz, “The One:12 Collective Leatherface comes complete with three equally gruesome head portraits, including the infamous 'Pretty Woman' and 'Old Lady' masks as seen in the film.”

Leatherface packs a nightmarish arsenal including a chainsaw with revving sound with two add-on blood splatter FX, a mallet with add-on blood splatter FX, a cleaver, a bone knife, and a bucket. You can preorder the One:12 Collective Leatherface for $100 and he will ship July 2021.

Credit: Mighty Jaxx

GARFLAYED

If you were looking for a Garfield Toy even scarier than the Garfield Halloween Special, look no further than the newest addition to Mighty Jaxx’s XXRAY collection. Make Halloween your middle name (Gar-Halloween-Field) with this creepy delight. It gives you another reason to detest Mondays, doesn’t it, Garfield?

Presented in Jason Freeny’s iconic dissection style, Garfield’s anatomy comes with a special twist, where his intestines should lie, sits his favorite food instead: lasagna! The Mighty Jaxx XXRAY Garfield costs $149.99, ships February 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: The OP Games

TRIVIAL PURSUED BY A KNIFE-WIELDING MANIAC

Ready to play a horror game that your jerk cousin won’t cheat at and pretend is haunted? Come on, we all have that friend who pretends the Ouija is moving on its own!

Well, tickle your scary bone with this brand new Horror Edition of Trivial Pursuit from The OP Games! Explore the darkest corners of pop culture in this fact-based challenge where survival skills are a must! The 1,800 blood-curdling questions from across all horror genres will test your mastery of the macabre. Rely on your skill and luck to make it out alive through six comprehensive categories: Gore & Disturbing, Psychological, Killer, Monster, Paranormal, and Comedy.

You can purchase your own copy for $49.99 — it is in stock today at Entertainment Earth.

Credit: Kaiyodo

ANOTHER JOKER TOY (NO KIDDING!)

The Clown Prince of Crime is paying you a visit, and here Kaiyodo cranks out its most terrifying Joker edition yet. Standing about 6.8 inches tall, The Joker boasts 40 points of articulation for extreme posing possibilities and includes a wide selection of accessories. Plus, come on — that face. It’s spectacular. This is such a beautiful action figure and I really think Kaiyodo outdid themselves with this one. The facial expressions, colors, and mold are just breathtaking.

Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech The Joker costs $89.99 and ships March 2021.

Credit: NECA

TOYNAGE TOYTANT TOYJA TOYTLES

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time action figure line is incredible. Seriously, this is such a great toy line. From the box art to the paint apps, this Turtle line up from NECA only gets better and better.

Today, NECA presents the Pirate Rocksteady & Bebop figures. These figures feature a special deco that recreates the pixelated look from the video game while wearing pirate attire! Ready to recklessly charge at anyone in their way, Bebop is wielding a whip while Rocksteady has a sword. Sure, it may not be traditional Halloween treats, but I know two characters in dress-up when I see them. You can preorder these beauties today for $54.99 and they will ship May 2021.

Credit: Mattel

COME PLAY WITH US, DANNY (BECAUSE WE'RE TOYS)

We’ve reached the end, my haunted toy loving friends, and we are going to wrap this issue with a piece of terrifying toy news: The Tale of the Sold Out Preorders. That’s right, this week Mattel (via its Creations site) showed off two toys that were going up for preorder that day — both Monster High dolls, there was one inspired by Pennywise the Clown from IT, and another (two-pack) inspired by those nightmare twins from The Shining. For one reason or another, Mattel made these dolls in such tiny quantities that they sold out in under two minutes.

No one stood a chance, and all that is left from the battle are press images and scraps of disappointment outstretched with lips frozen into curdling screams from toy collectors on the playground. Hopefully, Mattel will do more of these sorts of toys with higher production runs, but it’s sad to see manufacturers get such glee out of making people fight for toys in a climate that doesn’t have toy shows or event exclusives. It’s a never-ending ghost story, and just another piece of the puzzle to make for a truly Spooktacular Halloween toy haunt... er, toy hunt.