Important Toy News: A giant Donatello, a man-eating shark, and some happy little trees

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So hold on tight to your money as your coinage and bills do their weekly wallet escape. Because seriously — we have some mind-blowing toy goodies on the way.

Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we collect all of the things we love, now in toy form! And we're kicking off this toy parade by checking out the newest offerings from the people at NECA.

Credit: NECA

TOYNAGE MUTOY NINJA TOYTLES

Turtle Power to the one that does machines! NECA is showing off the second 1/4 scale figure from the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. Giant-Size Donatello stands 15 inches tall with nearly 30 points of articulation and comes with four interchangeable top and bottom faceplates for a variety of moods.

According to NECA, "these faceplates are interchangeable across all four turtles in the Giant-Size line. Collect them all and create even more expressions for each turtle!" Rounding out his accessories are bo staff, extra hands, slices of pizza, and a Turtle Communicator that opens and closes. You can preorder Donny today for $124.99 and he ships July 2021.

Credit: NECA

PAINT A HAPPY LITTLE TOY

Toony Classics is a fun take on beloved characters from film and television. And what's more fun than Bob Ross, the iconic painter of "happy little trees"?

Bob Ross stands approximately 6 inches tall with a painting palette. The figure comes in blister card packaging with a bonus backdrop cutout. You can preorder Bob Ross in all his gentle toy glory today for $14.99 and he will ship July 2021.

Credit: NECA

'FAREWELL AND ADIEU TOY YOU FAIR SPANISH LADIES. FAREWELL AND ADIEU TOY YOU LADIES OF SPAIN'

I think we're going to need a bigger boat, aye?

Quint and the shark from the 1975 classic Jaws are joining the adorably creepy Toony Terrors line! This two-pack includes the pair in 6-inch scale, with machete and harpoon spear accessories for Quint and an extra fin for the shark. The figures come in window box packaging with a bonus cutout backdrop. NECA's Jaws Toony Terrors Jaws & Quint Two-Pack costs $31.99, ships July 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

DESTOY

Previously teased at Mezco Toyz Fair, G.I. Joe fans are able to finally preorder the bad Cobra baddie himself, Destro!

The One:12 Collective Destro is presented in his classic tactical outfit with tech enhancements, gauntlets with missile blasters, interchangeable thigh holsters, and combat boots. Destro features three masked head portraits, sporting his iconic beryllium steel mask and includes his necklace with an amulet. The figure stands 17 centimeters tall and features 32 points of articulation, three head portraits, hand-painted details, 12 interchangeable hands, bodysuit, necklace with crest, gauntlets, and more!

You can preorder Mezco Toyz One: 12 Collective Destro today for $100 directly from Mezco.

Credit: Funko Games

NO GAME FOR YOU!

Are you guys ready for some new board game announcements? I know we are!

First up, could it truly be a board game about… nothing? Well, it's the best kind of nothing you could ever imagine. It's Seinfeld: The Party Game About Nothing. Celebrate one of my absolute favorite '90s TV shows in this hilarious head-to-head party game that will challenge what you know about the "show about nothing."

Via Funko, you can "score points by answering trivia questions, charades–style acting, and guessing who said or did some of the most hilarious bits ever aired on television." You'll even get a chance to fish for the marble rye like George and Jerry did. It's hundreds of Seinfeld-celebrating activities for outrageous fun!

Seinfeld: The Party Game About Nothing costs $19.99, ships May 2021, and is available for preorder today from Target.

Credit: UltraPRO

DERANGAMED

Next in line from the awesome people at UltraPRO, it's a new game called Deranged. Deranged is a semi-cooperative adventure game in the vein of a dark fantasy. As described in the official information via UltraPRO, "the Heroes end up in a small town driven by evil forces, and in order to survive several horrible nights and leave the town at the break of dawn, they will have to fight unimaginable monsters, each other, and … their own inner demons."

Players take on the roles of travelers through this cursed town. During the day, they work together to battle back the evil forces, but at night, as their sanity slowly drips away, they become cursed and deranged! You can pick up your own copy of Deranged for $60 today from UltraPRO.

Credit: Numskull

QUARTOY ARCADE

We've reached the end, my toy-loving friends, and we're going to celebrate this one with the newest Quarter Arcade machine from Numskull — it's Bubble Bobble.

I love Bubble Bobble to no end (I even have a tattoo inspired by it). Numskull Designs is incredibly proud to team up with Taito for the eighth installment in its Quarter Arcades range! Bubble Bobble stars the Bubble Dragons in their quests to complete the 100 levels of the Cave of Monsters and save their girlfriends. As well as being one of the first games to feature multiple endings, Bubble Bobble is amazingly fun in both single-player and co-op mode.

Fans and adventurers can click here to preorder their own machine today.