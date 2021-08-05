Important Toy News: Aliens, and villains, and Kool-Aid — oh yeah!

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready, my fellow lovers of toys, because we are heading right back into that toy box for another week of newly announced toys and collectibles that are heading your way soon. Join me, your resident if not favorite toy journalist, while we collect all the righteously cool things we love, now in toy form.

Credit: Iron Studios

E.T.O.Y. THE EXTRA-TOYRRESTRIAL

In last week's issue of Important Toy News, we discussed that lazy summer feeling of playing all day and watching amazing movies. So today, let's wrap up that hot summer day nostalgia (fellow parents, I know you're probably celebrating now that school is almost back in session) and talk about new collectibles from two highly beloved (and coincidentally Spielberg) franchises! Iron Studios, the Brazilian creators of amazing pop culture statues, has created a masterpiece. Sure, last week I gushed about the majesty that is the upcoming IG-11 x Grogu on the speeder bike. But let's exchange the "speeder" for analog and exchange IG-11 for Elliott and Grogu for E.T. and I'm so totally serious, we have the same statue. The Elliott and E.T. statue is 1/10 scale and made from polystone. It will be released in 2022 just in time for E.T.'s 40th anniversary (ugh, my inside seized typing that. Man, where does the time go?) There is a regular version of the statue for $229.99 and a deluxe version for $349.99 that features a light-up moon. Both can be preordered directly from Iron Studios today.

Credit: Numskull / TUBBZ

BEAKS

From high-end statues to playable toys, we're giving another beloved Spielberg film some collectibles love. Tubbz, the cosplaying ducks made by the UK-based Numskull Designs are coming back dressed up as characters from Jaws. This wave includes four characters that fans of the 1975 film will instantly recognize. We have one duck stealing the show as Bruce the shark himself, Quint, Hooper, and Brody complete with sneer and cigarette. Kids, you can buy a cigarette-smoking duck in 2021. Now I've seen everything. You can preorder any of these cosplaying ducks today from BigBadToyStore, and they cost $13.99 apiece.

Credit: Youtooz

TOY YEAH!

Oh yeah! Wash down that summer heat with the official beverage of childhood shenanigans — that's right, Kool-Aid! Youtooz, the makers of collectible meme-inspired vinyl, have announced a new summer drop — The Kool-Aid Man. according to Youtooz, "this collectible bursts on the scene holding a mini jug of Kool-Aid in one hand while making a balled-up fist in the other. He stands on a base of red bricks that have just finished crumbling from his entrance to the party". Youtooz's Kool-Aid Man is dropping on Aug. 13, so mark its landing page here and make sure you don't miss this drop because they almost always sell out. It will cost $29.99.

Credit: Zygomatic Games / Asmodee / Disney

GATHERING OF TOY WICKED

It wouldn't be an issue of Important Toy News without at least one fandom-related board game. And wow, does the one we have on today's menu look like a tasty dish. The Asmodee Group, a gaming company stationed in France, has announced a Disney Villains version of the game Werewolves of Millers Hollow. This Disney-themed version is called Gathering of the Wicked, and it combines the well-loved party game with familiar Disney baddies such as Maleficent, Hades, Captain Hook, and more. According to an official press release from Asmodee, "Two teams fight for control alternating between day and night phases. Each night, the Villains wake up one by one and use their unique abilities to chase their objectives. Each day, the gathering debates and tries to unmask the traitors amongst them. But since no one knows which team other players are on, trusting each other will be tricky, and bluffing will be their best route to dominance within their new surroundings." The game will be available to purchase in October 2021.

Credit: Lucasfilms / Kyber Crystal

KYBER CRYSTOYS

We've reached the end, my collectibles-loving friends, and for the final entry on today's list we are checking out my favorite love after toys — jewelry. Last year, Rocklove announced its Star Wars "Kyber Crystals" collaboration and announced its first two pieces, which were inspired by "Skywalker Legacy" and Darth Vader. Today, we have a brand-new Kyber Crystal reveal — Kylo Ren, only with 100 percent more sparkle and 100 percent fewer tantrums. However, I'm personally so in love with that Rey-inspired canary yellow crystal. The crystals, per Rocklove, are handmade from start to finish. The launch date is coming up, so bookmark Rocklove and don't miss your chance to let the force shine all over you!