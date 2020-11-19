Important Toy News: Mumm-Ra glows, skeletons do winter sports, and more exciting new toys

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Credit: Kaiyodo

SKELETOYS

Kaiyodo brings us a new assortment of Dokuro-Man, aka Skullman, ready to tackle winter sports! This movable action figure is capable of all kinds of crazy poses, lending him to great feats of athletic ability!

These toys are so bizarre, so specific, and yet I’m loving them so much. I mean, you’re getting eight skeletons doing winter sports for $36. How can you say no? This is the closest I will ever get to any winter sports, personally. Ice skating? Curling? Skiing? No thank you. Skeleton toys doing the hard work for me? Yes, please.

They are made of plastic and each stand about 4 inches tall. The Dokuro-Man set costs $36.60, ships in January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Super7

MUMM-RACTION FIGURE

Speaking of items that glow like sparkling soft snow, you’ve got to check this out! The sorcerer and demon-priest, Mumm-Ra, is once again joining the ThunderCats Ultimates from Super7, but this time as a ghastly glow-in-the-dark exclusive figure from BigBadToyStore.

Mumm-Ra stands 7 inches tall and comes with many accessories, such as a fabric cape, plastic cape, staff, Sword of Plun-Darr, Book of Omens, Thundranium Urn, Rosenkrantz medallion, and an interchangeable head. It costs $49.99, ships in January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Funko

A HAPPY MEAL WITHOUT THE MEAL

McDonald's toy collectors (ahem, me) rejoice! Funko has announced its second wave of McDonald's Pop! vinyl figures. This wave is jam-packed with variety and I am so happy that Birdie is present and accounted for. Her along with the Fry Guys will round out my collection nicely while I struggle to find the Captain Crook NYCC '20 exclusive.

The nuggets don’t really do it for me, personally — I wish they were Pocket Pop!s and all came in a pack together.

All of these are 3.73 inches, cost $10.99, and ship in February 2021. The wave includes Rock Out Ronald, Birdie, Tennis Player Nugget, Rockstar Nugget, Firefighter Nugget, Cowboy Nugget, and a Fry Kids two-pack.

Credit: Hot Toys

BABY (1/4 SCALE) TOYODA

Are you still hungry for Baby Yoda toys? Did you miss the preorder on the (too expensive) full-sized Hot Toys Baby Yoda? Now you have a chance to own this newly announced 1/4-scale version from Hot Toys for half the price! Get your order into HobbyLink Japan before this little booger is sold out too!

It comes with extra hands and tons of accessories. He is tiny, standing only 3.5 inches, but you know what you’re paying for with Hot Toys. Hot Toys Fully Poseable Quarter-Scale Figure: The Mandalorian – The Child costs $230.67 and will ship March 2021. He is available for preorder today.

Credit: Hasbro

MANDO! I'M A TOY NOW!

Want some other action figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian that won’t break the bank? You’re in luck — Hasbro announced three brand new (and very good looking, might I add) additions to its Black Series line up.

This new wave of figures features Moff Gideon and the Darksaber, Greef Karga (I seriously love that character, he’s such a refreshing goof), and Kuiil. Star Wars: The Black Series figures stand 6 inches tall and come with one accessory. This new wave ships in February 2021 and each figure costs $20. You can preorder them today by clicking on each character’s name above.

Credit: Hasbro

GHOSTFORMERS

We’re nearing the end, my toy loving friends, but we will wrap on a high note with... gasp! Could it be? Two Transformers collaborations?! It is indeed, and we will start off with Ghostbusters!

Worlds collide in this Transformers-Ghostbusters mash-up as the iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie now as a Transformers robot — the ECTO-1 Ecotron! He ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

Via Hasbro, “ECTOTRON stands at 7 inches tall, converts between Ecto-1 and robot mode in 22 steps, comes with a Proton Pack, Blaster accessories, classic Slimer ghost figure, Ghostbusters Afterlife-inspired Muncher ghost figure, and an Issue #1 of the Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron comic book from IDW Publishing, featuring an exclusive cover.” You can preorder it today exclusively from Target for $59.99.

Credit: Hasbro

X-FORMERS

And last but never least we have something brand new to the Transformers Collaborative lineup — it’s X-Men! The iconic X-Jet from the X-Men animated series is now a Transformers robot, called Ultimate X-Spanse!

Unlike the Sentinels, this robot is the ultimate mutant ally. This figure converts into a licensed Lockheed Martin jet in 34 steps and features deco and details inspired by the X-Men animated series. This figure comes with Wolverine and Sabretooth mini-figures that can ride on the figure in both modes and three energy blast effects: claw and slash effects to attach to figure’s hands in robot mode and an aura effect to attach around Wolverine mini-figure. It is also a Target exclusive — it costs $64.99, ships in March 2021, and is available for preorder today.