Important Toy News: Marvel-ous action figures, April O'Neil, and plenty more new toys

Credit: Hasbro

LOKI TOYDINSON

First up, Hasbro is showing off some awesome new Marvel Legends figures that are specifically based off MCU Disney+ franchises. This Marvel Legends series is all about the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame.

The first three TV shows, as we know, are WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki. Each of these figures stands 6 inches tall and comes with character-appropriate accessories. From WandaVision we have Scarlet Witch and White Vision. From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we have Captain America Sam Wilson, the Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, and John F. Walker U.S. Agent. And last but not least, we have Loki in some very non-hero garb looking like an extra from Perfect Strangers. The wave of figures also comes with a build-a-figure part of Captain America in his new outfit

Credit: Hasbro

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TOY RINGS

Entering the Marvel Legends court as well are a wave of characters from Shang–Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Trained since childhood by the mysterious Ten Rings organization, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn back into his father's web.

Each of the characters in this wave comes with character-appropriate accessories. They stand 6 inches tall and are fully articulated. The build-a-figure is an enormous Mr. Hyde. You can preorder the figures in this wave by clicking their names. We have Shang-Chi, Wenwu, Xialing, Death Dealer, Tony Stark AI figure (this is the MCU after all), and Civil Warrior.

Credit: Hasbro

MARVEL RETOY COLLECTION

And last on our list for this week's Marvelous toys, we have a new wave of Marvel Retro Collection by Hasbro. I think this set might be my favorite as far as Superhero toy announcements for the week go — they're so bright and colorful and classic! Loving the 3.75-inch scale with limited articulation as well.

You can buy the whole wave of six figures for $62.99 (shipping May 2021), a case of eight figures by clicking right here, or one at a time by clicking their names. This price point is wonderful and you've got to love those cards. I feel like these retro-style Kenner figures have become so expensive and to see them classic like this with an affordable $11.99 price tag is just awesome. In this wave, we have Magneto (looking absolutely rad), Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Captain Marvel (definitely my second favorite of the wave), and Human Torch.

Credit: Hasbro

TOYFORMERS

Hasbro is busting out a new Transformers toy line: Transformers Shattered Glass. Fans can "discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots… an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad."

This new Megatron figure (a Hasbro Pulse exclusive) comes with a limited IDW comic book miniseries and character-appropriate accessories. You can preorder it today from Hasbro Pulse for $36.99.

Credit: NECA

TOY TERRORS

NECA's Toony Terrors Wave Six has been announced! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, the Series 6 action figure assortment includes the iconic Elvira (Mistress of the Dark), Captain Blake (The Fog), Herbert West (Re-Animator) with accessory tray and head, and The Miner (My Bloody Valentine) with pickaxe accessory.

Every time one of these Toony Terrors waves is announced, we have the same problem, and that is one of the figures isn't available for preorder unless you either preorder the whole set or wait until they are on the pegs in stores. In this case, it's Elvira. For Wave 4, it was Beetlejuice. Fortunately, Toony Terrors is a line that is always very readily available. Thus, you will find Elvira on the shelf by herself. Fortunately, this entire wave is very strong. I'm loving the Re-Animator one so very much.

Credit: NECA

APRIL TO'YNEIL

Our next toy treasure is from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles are transformed into New York City's greatest crime-fighting quartet. Also keeping an eye on the city's unprecedented crime wave is intrepid Channel 3 reporter April O'Neil, who eventually finds herself face-to-face with the Turtles when Raphael rescues her from Foot Clan ninjas.

April is super articulated, highly detailed, and accurate to the movie, featuring the authorized likeness of Judith Hoag. The 7-inch figure comes with alternate head and hands, Channel 3 microphone, purse, pizza stack, and sai accessories. You can preorder her directly from NECA today.

Credit: Super7

TOYNAGE MUTOY NINJA TOYTLES

And while we're on the topic of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Bodiless Burbling Brain, the Swamp-stompin' Ragin' Cajun Gator, the Fist-Fighting Fish, and the Samurai Battle Commander are ready for action!

The latest wave of Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! brings you some of the cartoon's most colorful characters. These made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe action figures stand 7 inches tall and feature a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories! Wave 5 is available for pre-order now, with expected delivery in Q2 2022!

Claim your Krang, Leatherhead, Ray Fillet, and Sewer Samurai Leo ULTIMATES! Figures today directly from Super7.

Credit: RockLove

STAR TREK: THE WRATH OF JEWELRY

We've reached the end, my pop culture-loving friends, and right now we're shifting gears to check out my second favorite thing to collect: jewelry! Star Trek fans, this one is for you.

The amazing people over at RockLove Jewelry are debuting three new earring designs in the Star Trek X RockLove Collection. The new RockLove pieces pay homage to the women of Star Trek who have changed the trajectory of so many lives. Said CEO Alison Cimino of the pieces, "Star Trek's female characters portrayed positions of military and academic power; inspiring young girls across generations to pursue science, mathematics, computer science, and space exploration. Women were represented as ambassadors and equals, with chief officers routinely relying on their sage advice and perspectives. While there are many more strong Women of Star Trek, I had to start this collection somewhere, and what better way than by replicating three iconic earrings of three female characters that empowered us all to reach beyond the stars!"

You can check them out and order your own for the Star Trek lover in your life right now on RockLove's website.