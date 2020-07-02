The Office gets tiny while the wrestling ring gets huge (for a toy)

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready to make even more space on your shelves, my toy-collecting friends, and dive back into that toy box for another awesome week with your resident, and hopefully favorite, toy journalist. Together, we shall lament the loss of our coinage and have tons of fun going broke from pre-orders galore! And wait until you see it, my fellow toy collectors, because this week there are wrestling toys out the spinning lariat.

Credit: Mattel

WWE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

WWE and Masters of the Universe combine into a powerful force: Masters of the WWE Universe! Figures feature cool retro styling, 16 points of articulation and a blend of accessories unique to WWE Superstars and Masters of the Universe. Approximately 5.5-inches tall, figures come in nostalgic collector packaging and includes a mini-comic book with an all-new story! I really love the comic book gimmick because it hearkens right back to the original MOTU toys. This wave includes The Rock, New Day, Braun Strowman, and the Immortal Undertaker. Each costs $14.99 and can be found at Walmart stores in the (hopefully!) upcoming weeks.

Credit: Mattel

A SKELETOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Continuing on with the WWE x Masters of the Universe line, another awesome playset has been announced! It’s the WWE Universe Rattlesnake Mountain ring and figures playset! Scale to the top of Rattlesnake Mountain, step through the lava ropes, and stomp a mudhole in any WWEternia Superstar who thinks they’ve got what it takes. It’s a no-holds-barred battle between Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin 5.5-inch scale action figures and only one will triumph! These action figures (included in the set!) feature retro MOTU styling and 16 points of articulation for power posing, and can twist into powerful battle positions. It is a Walmart exclusive that will retail for $49.97 and is due out in September.

Credit: Ravensburger

FROM THE RING TO THE TABLETOP

From action figures to card games, let’s keep the WWE Mania rampant! Game publisher Ravensburger announced the upcoming release of WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game. The new card game is available for pre-order on Amazon and will officially go on sale starting July 26 at retailers nationwide for $19.99.

Recreating the action of the Royal Rumble, the game allows up to 10 players to face off as one of 30 fan-favorite Legends, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, the Undertaker, and Andre the Giant. Players, according to Ravensburger, “use hands of Action cards — including attacks, defenses, and signature moves — to deal damage and throw each other over the top rope. Eliminated Legends are then replaced with new ones from the deck. When the Legends run out, the last player standing is the champion!”

Credit: Mattel

PITY THE FOOLS WHO DIDN'T SNAG THIS FIGURE

The next wrestling toy on our list will sadly have to be a “look at this, it exists” sort of item because it sold out in an instant. I’m not even kidding, it was gone in a flash. It’s the WWE Mr. T Elite Collection Action Figure Entertainment Earth 2020 Convention Exclusive. It’s perfect and amazing and I am honored to say that I “collector sniped” quickly enough to have gotten one of the pre-orders. I’m sure if you look on eBay there are crazy people selling their pre-orders for $200 instead of the original $29.99 MSRP that the toy went for. Last year, Mattel’s WWE convention exclusive was the Randy “Macho Man” Savage Slim Jim action figure, but the Mr. T just might be a little better. Bold and colorful and boasting deluxe articulation, it features his signature mohawk, enhanced facial detailing for lifelike authenticity, and realistic ring gear featuring overflowing “gold” chains and a camouflage jacket.

Credit: Jazwares

UFC = ULTIMATE FIGHTING COLLECTIBLES

While not specifically a “wrestling toy,” this next set excites me on a personal level because I love UFC. And now, Jazwares and UFC are “teaming up to bring the exciting world of UFC and mixed martial arts into homes everywhere with a new line of UFC action figures and role play collectibles.” Now available for pre-sale at Ringside Collectibles, Jazwares’ UFC collectible line is coming soon to Amazon and will be available in Walmart stores in early August. The collectibles line, per the official description, features current and former UFC champions including UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. Additional fighters such as former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former featherweight champion Max Holloway, and UFC lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are also featured in the collection. Once female fighters are added to this line (please and thank you!) I will lose my mind.

Credit: Fisher Price

BEARS, BEATS, BUYING TOYS

That wraps up our wrestling toys for the week (I know, there were more than usual, right?) but we still have some tasty collectibles to discuss! Next in line, we have a kick-off series from Fisher-Price. The brand is adding a Collectible series to its roster to reel in the adult collector’s market. And they are kicking off with The Office! This set features a set of four figures styled to look just like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly, and Jim Halpert from the hit American TV series! In the words of Michael Scott and Wayne Gretzky, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,” so grab yours today! Each figure measures approximately 2 1/2-inches tall. The Office Figure Set by Little People Collector costs $19.99 and ships August 2020. Word around the playground is that even more of these sets are coming out for a whole bunch of franchises, so we will have to keep our eyes open to find out more!

Credit: Funko

HELLO... KAIJU!?

Sometimes, toy lines and collaborations know exactly how to tap into the adorable vein and drain all your senses. And that is exactly what is happening here with Funko’s (brilliant) Hello Kitty x Kaiji lineup. Each of these adorable 3.75-inch Funko POP!s costs $10.99 and will ship September 2020. There are five total in the wave and are inspired by a different flavor of Kaiju monster: Sea, Sky, Land, Space, and Mecha. You can click on their respective titles to pre-order them today from Entertainment Earth!