Important Toy News: Groundhog Day, Pac-Man, Groundhog Day, Sailor Moon, Groundhog Day, and other new toys

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So start checking those couch cushions for coins and shekels — you're going to need them after you see the amazing collectibles we have in store this week! Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we spiral down that tubular chute known as nostalgia. Because seriously, my toy loving pals, these retro toys are just too good.

Credit: Mattel

HOT HEEL-MAN AND THE MASTOYS OF THE UNIVERSE

First stop, Eternia! This week, Mattel is showing off some super cool He-Man and the Masters of the Universe wares that you can purchase today. Hot Wheels and Entertainment Earth are crushing it this week by giving MOTU fans a lift... a pick me up... something to ride. You get the idea.

For $37.99 (don't you love how affordable Hot Wheels are?), fans are treated to an entire case of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe character cars. The set comes with two Skeletor cars, a Man-at-Arms, a Beast Man, a Teela, and three He-Man mobiles. The He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Character Cars from Hot Wheels are in stock today, so race to Eternia and get yours today!

And if you're not quite ready to leave Eternia and still want more MOTU Madness, check out the Mega Construx Skeletor head building sets. Each of these evil skulls includes a buildable, micro-sized version of a vehicle, weapon, or a heroic or evil micro action figure. Choose from He-Man Jet Sled, Fisto Cliff Climber, or Trap Jaw Laser Cannon, with an interactive feature and authentic weapon accessories. The Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Skeletor Skull Case costs $59.99, ships in February 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Diamond Select Toys

BUFFY, TOY VAMPIRE SLAYER

From Eternia to Sunnydale, we're going to keep the fandom flag flying high! Diamond Select Toys is showing off two new statues that will make Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans squeal with vampire-hunting joy.

Showing the Buffster dusting a vamp with a handy wooden stake, this approximately 9-inch diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Buffy costs $44.99 and ships in April 2021.

Angel is on his way as well, leaping into action in this all-new diorama based on the original BTVS television series! Has he gone fully evil, or is he just really mad? Who cares, because this 10-inch sculpture of the vampire with a soul features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is made of high-quality PVC! Angel costs $44.99 and ships in June 2021.

Credit: Bandai

SAILOR MOON ETOYNAL

Let us segue from Slayer Girl to Magical Girl, because fans of Sailor Moon were treated to the announcement of a brand new Proplica from Bandai! It's the Moon Kaleido Scope in a lovely silvery moon shade from the new movie Sailor Moon Eternal.

As a fan of Sailor Moon for 23 years, I still can't believe some of the beautiful proplica items that Bandai is releasing. I'm not even kidding, I was happy making magic wands out of painted sporks for the longest time as a teenager. Today, Sailor Moon fans enjoy an endless (albeit expensive) tidal pool of beautiful things. This specific wand features voice acting from Sailor Chibi Moon's voice actress from the new movie, which might make it the first proplica to feature modern voice actor recording.

The Sailor Moon Eternal Moon Kaleido Scope Proplica costs $179.99, ships in August 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Bandai

PACTION FIGURE-MAN

Speaking of Bandai, have you seen how it's celebrating Pac-Man's 40th birthday? Three new products have been announced this week and all of them are super radical and tubularly bodacious.

First up, we have the new 4-inch-tall S.H. Figuarts Pac-Man figure! He is articulated, poses dynamically, and the best part? He's only $20. Next up, Bandai is showing off a Waka Waka Pac-Man Proplica! This is a smaller Pac-Man, only 3 inches, but the mouth automatically opens and closes when rolled over a surface, triggering sound effects from the game! Variations include the ghost-chasing sound, pellet munching, and if you're lucky, the intermission scene music! The Pac-Man Proplica from Bandai costs $34.99 and is available for preorder today. And last but not least, my favorite: Chogokin! As a mecha and robot enthusiast, I love this so much. It's the iconic arcade hero from the '80s as you've never seen him before, re-envisioned as a giant robot with flying punches, a transformation feature, even a working cockpit! The four ghosts can be placed on the hands and the Pac-Man mini figure inside the cockpit. The Pac-Man Chogokin costs $89.99, ships in September 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Playmobil

VOLKSWAGEN BEETOY

Move over retro toys — it's time for retro cars, and today we're taking a look at what Playmobil has in store! It's the Volkswagen Bug and Volkswagen Bus playsets, and they are ready to take you to the beach! If there are two things I love in life, it's Playmobil toys and Volkswagen cars. (I love VW and won't drive anything else. In my fantasy land, I have a lineup of classic and current VW cars and I'm telling you, one day I will have my little red or white Cabrio. This will happen.)

Check out the newest additions to Playmobil and give these gifts of love to the VW lover in your life! The Camping Bus playset ($49.99) contains two Playmobil figures, a Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus with removable roof and suitcases, detailed interior with folding dining table, foldable back seat, side doors with mirror and space for food, and many other extras. The Beetle playset ($39.99) contains three Playmobil figures, a Volkswagen Beetle by Playmobil with roof rack, removable roof and tailgate that can be opened, surfboard, cool box, sand toys, and many other accessories.

Credit: Funko Games

HOT WEEL-MAN AND THE MASTOYS OF THE UNIVERSE — JUST KIDDING, THAT WAS A GROUNDHOG DAY JOKE

We've reached the end, my toy collecting friends, and next week we will be back to do it all over again. It sounds a bit like déjà vu, and a bit more like Groundhog Day... and we're going to commemorate this moment in game form!

"It's Groundhog Day, again!" says cynical weatherman Phil Connors, as he endures Feb. 2 over and over. Relive Phil's day round after round in this clever cooperative card game. Choose strategically how to react to the same obnoxious townsfolk and events as you get better at leading Phil's life. Win by playing out the perfect day in which a kind and charitable version of Phil wins hearts and can return to normal life! This exclusive bundle is the only way to get the Flocked Punxsutawney Phil Pop! figure! The Funko Games: Groundhog Day — The Game, with Flocked Punxsutawney Phil Pop! Figure, Amazon Exclusive Game, and Pop! Bundle costs $24.99, ships on Jan. 15, and is available for preorder today.