Important Toy News: Come play with The Shining toys, taste your fandom, and more

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So hold on tight to your money as your coinage and bills do their weekly wallet dive and transform into shelf candy on the way down. Because seriously — we have some mindblowing toy goodies on the way.

Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we dive back into the toy box for another adventure down the rabbit hole of new toys and collectibles announcements. And first up, Mecha Spidey Sequence has definitely been initiated.

Credit: Mondo

MECHA SPIDTOY-MAN

While the Leopardon might be the first Spider-Man mecha die-hard fans think of when combining the words “Spider-Man” and “Robot,” Mondo has another thing in mind! After what is said to be three years of development, Mondo is officially unveiling the first figure in its Marvel Mecha line: Spider-Man Mecha, inspired by a love for manga and Japanese mecha designs from the '80s and '90s.

According to Mondo Creative Directors Toys and Collectibles' Hector Arce and Michael Bonanno, the Marvel Mecha line of collectibles began with a question: "How cool would it be to see Peter Parker pilot a 100-foot robot and fight giant monsters?” Well, from what we are seeing, it’s pretty cool.

You can preorder your own for $160 directly from Mondo.

Credit: Hot Toys

WANDAVISIONS (OF TOYS)

WandaVision wrapped last week and now the good people over at Hot Toys are giving fans exactly what they want. You can be the proud owner of Wanda and Vision, both presented in spectacular 1:6 scale premium Hot Toys glory. It’s important to note that these are both sold separately because each costs $250, therefore $500 for the pair. Honestly, there have been Hot Toys that go for nearly $500 for a single piece. And if you’ve never played with a Hot Toys figure, I’ll let you know that you are absolutely getting your money’s worth in every single detail.

The Wanda figure, via Hot Toys, “features a newly developed head sculpt with specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities, long curly sculpted hair and her signature headdress, a newly designed body equipped with LED light-up function on both sides of the forearms, detailed outfit including the hooded cape, specially created hands with red translucent fingertips, Darkhold book, power-using effect accessories, and a dynamic figure base for display.” As for Vision, the figure features “an impressive head sculpt and the Mind Stone with stunning details reflecting the android’s mechanical features, a highly poseable specialized body, skillfully tailored outfit with cape attached, several interchangeable hands, a specially designed figure stand, and a Hex themed backdrop to recreate the scene."

Both Wanda and Vision are available for preorder today from Sideshow Collectibles and will ship in Summer 2022.

Credit: Youtooz

BOB, LOUISE, GENE, AND TOY-NA

Dance to the groove with Bob’s Burgers as they come to life as Youtooz collectible figures. Grab some burgers from your favorite takeout, sit back with a new episode, and enjoy with Bob, Tina, Gene, and Louise.

All four collectibles ship in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve for $29.99 each and will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET. They stand about 5-inches tall and are highly detailed, including the tattoo on Bob’s lower back.

Credit: Youtooz

LO-FI HIP-HOP BEATS TO STUDY AND RELAX TOY

Speaking of Youtooz, there's a jumbo delight on the way. The 12-inch-tall, designer collectible study girl from ChilledCow’s famous lo-fi hip hop radio beats to relax/study to is sculpted with love.

According to the official press release, “based on her original Youooz, this upgraded, multiple piece figure features additional, moveable parts including her backpack, desk lamp, potted plant, as well as a multi-tone cup holding scissors and writing utensils. A global figure for strugglers and procrastinators everywhere. Her desk has individually printed study notes, textbooks and serene chubby cat.”

This massive Lo-fi Girl costs $120, goes on sale April 2, 2021, and ships this summer.

Credit: NECA

COME PLAY WITH US, DANNY (BECAUSE WE'RE TOYS)

Redrum! Redrum! The Grady Twins from The Shining are joining the adorably creepy Toony Terrors line from NECA! This two-pack will include the twins in 6-inch scale to fit in with the rest of the Toony Terrors collection, and comes with a display base. They come in blister card packaging with a bonus cutout backdrop.

NECA’s Toony Terrors Grady Twins Two-Pack is shipping Spring 2021 and can be ordered online at Entertainment Earth or you can wait until you see them on Target shelves.

Credit: Serendipity Brands

WHAT IS ICE CREAM IF NOT THE TOY OF FOODS?

We’re hitting the end, my collectibles-loving friends, and for the last bit of fun in today’s column, we are going to discuss fandom ice cream! Let your pop culture flag fly with delicious ice cream flavors from Serendipity.

Serendipity Brands is partnering with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, culminating in the release of four new pints inspired by fan-favorite TV series and movies. The first to be released is the Friends pint, Central Perk Almond Fudge, available at select stores and online now.

Additional releases in the year include flavors inspired by The Goonies (which is also available this month), CaddyShack, and A Christmas Story. I bet The Goonies flavor will be Chunky and Slothy… but will it contain Baby Ruth?