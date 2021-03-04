Important Toy News: ThunderCats are tiny, Megazords are mighty, and Marty McFly shreds

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So start checking those couch cushions for coins and shekels — you're going to need them after you see the amazing collectibles we have in store this week!

Join me, your resident if not favorite Toy Journalist, while we spiral down that tubular chute of wonder that is this week's hottest and newly announced toys. Trust me, my toy loving pals, these delights are quite awesome. Let's start this installment with two fantastic announcements from independent toymaker Super7.

Credit: Super7

MEGATOYD

The first announcement? Megazord sequence has been initiated, that's what! If you're not acquainted with Super7's Super Cyborg line, this is your chance to learn more. Super Cyborgs are inspired by chunky Japanese Machinder robots, which means they don't move much and have this wonderful, thick, blocky aesthetic.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord fits in perfectly with this aesthetic. The first Power Rangers entry in the Super Cyborg line, via Super7, "is fully clear with metallic deco on its chest, allowing you to see the inner workings of this mighty machine. This 9 POA figure stands 11 inches tall and has all of the Power Rangers visible inside its clear plastic shell with accurate sculpting and proportions throughout."

It costs $75 and is available for purchase directly from Super7.

Credit: Super7

THUNDERCATOYS

Super7 is bringing the thunder in more ways than one this week with the announcement of ThunderCats ReAction figures wave two!

ReAction figures are made in good ol' Kenner style, which means 3.75 inches of fun with about 5 points of articulation (legs, arms, and head). I own a few from various franchises and they're really nice toys — especially the Peanuts and Nightmare Before Christmas ones (which are best)! Included in this second wave of ThunderCats ReAction figures are Snowman of Hook Mountain, Old Mumm-Ra, Jaga, Tygra, Monkian, and Grune the Destroyer.

Each costs $18 and can be purchased directly from Super7.

Credit: FUN.com

AVATAR: THE LAST AIR JORDANS

The secret is out! While not exactly toy-related (or exactly Jordans), this is an amazing thing for fans of fandom and collectibles to discover. Via press release, the cool people over at FUN.com let us know that they now have a whole new line of exclusive shoes dedicated to the fandoms you love. The best part? These shoes are only $40 per pair and there are plenty in terms of variety to keep fans satisfied.

Taking inspiration from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Beetlejuice, The Mandalorian, Harry Potter, and more, you've got to check out this amazing new collection. All of FUN's shoes can be discovered right here. Which ones are your favorite?

Credit: Paramount Pictures

THE LEGEND OF RON BOARDGAMEDY

Do you love lamp? I know I do. And with Anchorman the Game, we can love lamps, teleprompters, and panthers together. Great Odin's Raven! Ron Burgundy will read ANYTHING that's put on the teleprompter in front of him — now, you will too! If you want to win, you'll have to read the news with a straight face while your fellow news anchors try to sabotage your teleprompter.

Just set the mechanical Panther Timer to 60 seconds (60 percent of the time, it works every time) and start putting together those news stories. When time is up, place your news card in the teleprompter and pass it to the lead anchor of that round. If they laugh, you win — if they don't, they win!

Winners choose from score tokens like Baxter, Sex Panther, Scotch glass, or Lamp. You can purchase Anchorman the Game today from Amazon for only $22.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

SILENT HILL TOY

Mezco Toyz has revealed the Bubble Head Nurse from Silent Hill 2 and she's joining the LDD Presents line to make all your gaming nightmares come true!

Lurking around every corner of Brookhaven Hospital, the Bubble Head nurse is a manifestation of James Sunderland's subconscious. Her swollen head and erratic movements echo the murder of his wife. Fairly aggressive in nature, this shrieking and gurgling monster is every night terror you've ever had. The Bubble Head Nurse features an all-new head sculpt depicting the humanoid's grotesque appearance and is outfitted in a nurse's uniform.

LDD Presents Silent Hill 2: Bubble Head Nurse stands 10 inches tall and features five points of articulation. She is packaged in a window box, perfect for display. She, in all of her nightmare glory, is available for preorder directly from Mezco Toyz.

Credit: NECA

MARTOY MCFLY

Great Scott! Can it be true? Is NECA releasing another wonderful Back to the Future Ultimates action figure? Well, it's true!

NECA is thrilled to present the Ultimate Audition Marty McFly from the first Back To The Future movie featuring the officially licensed likeness of Michael J. Fox. Audition Marty comes with an all-new jacket sculpt without the vest. He is also equipped with brand-new accessories, including an audition guitar, a fading hand, a cassette player, and a McFly family photo.

It will ship in Spring 2021 and is available for preorder today for only $29.99.

Credit: NECA

THE EIGHTH WONDER OF TOY WORLD

We're nearing the end, my toy-loving friends, but it wouldn't be a proper issue of Important Toy News without featuring a monster of some kind, right? And today's featured creature comes to us via NECA.

King Kong is an original take on the classic gorilla, with super detailed hair and battle wounds across the body and head sculpts. Specifically, what we have here is called the Illustrated Version. This massive figure stands 8 inches tall with over 30 points of articulation and paints apps to reflect the classic poster illustration.

The figure includes two heads with varied expressions, a pair of open hands, and closed fist hands. It costs $29.99 and is shipping this Spring, so make sure you order yours now!