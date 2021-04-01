Important Toy News: Stupid sexy Flanders, Batman turns 82, and Bucky Barnes looks great

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So grab hold of your coinage and prepare for your money to do its weekly parachute dive out of your wallet while you scope out the newest and greatest toy announcements with me, your resident if not favorite toy journalist. And get ready to sing, because we’re starting off with a very special birthday celebration.

Credit: Spin Master

BATOYMAN

Batman first appeared 82 years ago on March 30, 1939, when Detective Comics #27 hit shelves. If you want to do something special for Bruce Wayne's birthday, you’ll want to check out the new Batman Bat-Tech collection from Spin Master and DC to celebrate! The Bat-Tech collection features exciting, high-tech figures and accessories that light up, make sounds, and have interactive functioning parts. From the 12-inch Deluxe Batman Figure to the 4-inch and 12-inch figures of your favorite Batman characters, you’ll want to have them all.

Credit: Kidrobot

STOYPID SEXY FLANDERS

Ever felt like you’re wearing nothing at all? Stupid sexy Flanders has! And you’ll be delighted when you see this new 8-inch vinyl figure from Kidrobot. This premium vinyl art figure features Ned Flanders showing off his ski suit and some of his other assets as he joins his neighbor Homer on the slopes. This iconic scene from The Simpsons has burned its place in our hearts and become a beloved meme-worthy moment that will be forever captured in your collection. Sexy Flanders is coming in 2021 from Kidrobot and can be preordered today for $69.99.

Credit: Iron Studios

PIETOY MAXIMOFF

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1964, the “Fastest Man on Earth” (in the Marvel universe) finally gets a comic book-inspired toy likeness via the “Quicksilver BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Marvel Comics – Iron Studios.” Quicksilver stands in a dynamic pose on a base with effects that express all his power. This statue stands 8.2 inches tall, is made from polystone, and is hand-painted. Quicksilver costs $159.99, ships in Q4 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

TOY BEST AT WHAT HE DOES

A mutant with unstoppable healing power and adamantium metal claws, Wolverine’s no-nonsense attitude makes him one of the most ferocious heroes in the universe. The One:12 Collective Wolverine – Deluxe Steel Boxed Set is brimming with accessories, including a defeated light-up Sentinel that Wolverine can stand atop. Originally created to save humanity from mutants, this pile of scrap metal never stood a chance. The Sentinel’s eye is removable and can be held in Wolverine’s hand. And according to Mezco, you can also “recreate distinct looks from different eras!” You can preorder the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Wolverine for $155 today.

Credit: NECA

AN AMERICAN TOY IN LONDON

Bringing more horror to the Ultimate line, NECA presents the first figure from An American Werewolf in London! The classic 1981 movie is the perfect blend of comedy and true horror, as it follows two American backpackers on their increasingly terrifying trip across England. The Nightmare Demons appear in main character David’s dreams in one of the film’s most blood-curdling scenes. This Ultimate incarnation of evil includes four interchangeable heads, three firearms, two knives, a torch, and more. You can order today via Entertainment Earth for $32.99.

Credit: Hot Toys

THE WINTOY SOLDIER

They’re ready for new challenges, are you? Inspired by Marvel Studios’ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Winter Soldier Sixth Scale Collectible Figure showcasing his brand new look from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier in the action series, the figure features a newly developed head, tactic outfit, prosthetic arm, highly-detailed weapons including machine gun and dagger, and a figure stand. You can preorder the Winter Soldier from Sideshow Collectibles today for $250.

Credit: UltraPRO

GAME OUT!

Geek Out! '00s Edition will have you and your friends geeking out and feeling nostalgic about your favorite decade! Roll the die to determine the question, then shout out a number of how many answers you can provide. Each player has a chance to outbid others for the answers they can give. Outbid opponents to prove who is the biggest geek for all things aughts! For ages 13 and up, this game is perfect for the whole family with a gameplay time of about 30 minutes and a minimum of two players. MSRP $12 and available at Amazon or directly from UltraPRO!

Credit: Pintrill

GODZILLA: KINGPIN OF THE MONSTERS

Hey Kaiju Junkies! Pintrill has released Series 3 of its Godzilla Collection today — out now exclusively via pintrill.com. According to the good people at Pintrill, Series 3, released in honor of the new Godzilla vs. Kong movie, pays homage to the vintage movie posters of some of the most iconic Godzilla movies. There are five pins in the series based off the below movie posters: Godzilla (1954), Ghidorah the Three-Headed Monster (1964), Mothra Vs. Godzilla (1964), Destroy All Monster (1968), and Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (1974). Pintrill boasts that the pins are made using a retro double printing process. There will only be 200 of each pin available at release and you can pick up your own set right here.