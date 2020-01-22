WIRE Buzz: Lamp Life lights up Bo Peep's backstory; Seth Rogen takes Fear Agent to Amazon; more

What exactly did Bo Peep (Annie Potts) get up to before the events of Toy Story 4? Lamp Life, a new short coming to Disney+ is looking to answer that question via Pixar's trademark animation and wit.

Hanging out atop a carnival ferris wheel with Woody and her sheep, Bo explains in the trailer below what kind of hijinks she got up to after leaving Andy's house for greener pastures. Before striking it out on her own, Bo was a simple kid's lamp, but it looks like she was forced into a life of independence when she caught fire one night and was tossed in the garbage.

Video of Lamp Life | Official Trailer | Disney+

As you probably realized from watching the trailer, Tom Hanks did not return to voice Woody for this short. The actor's real-life brother, Jim Hanks, took over the role for the project and gets a pretty good approximation of how the character sounds in the feature films.

Directed by Valerie LaPointe — who helped come up with the story for Toy Story 4 — Lamp Life arrives on Disney+ next Friday, Jan. 31.

Having racked up more than $1 billion at the global box office, TS4 is currently nominated for two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away").

Seth Rogen (Preacher, The Boys) is about to tackle his third comic book adaptation for television. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen has teamed up with David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Shazam!) for an Amazon series based on Fear Agent by Rick Remender and Tony Moore.

According to THR, Amazon won a heated bidding war for the project. In addition to serving as an executive producer alongside Rogen, Sandberg will also direct from a script by The Batman co-scribe, Mattson Tomlin.

Published by Image Comics, Fear Agent tells the story of Heath Huston, the last "alien exterminator" on the planet, who must give up his love of alcohol and self-pity in order to stop a genocidal plot to kill off all of humanity.

Credit: Image Comics

THR's official synopsis for the show goes as follows:

Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.

Remender, Moore, Evan Goldberg, Lotta Losten, Matt Tolmach, and David Manpearl will produce as well.

After eight seasons, Arrow will come to an end next week on The CW.

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has certainly come a long way since he first picked up a bow and arrow to protect Star City, so it will be interesting to see how showrunners, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz, tie up the character's long-running story.

The bittersweet series finale (aptly entitled "Fadeout") now has a short promo, which you can check out below:

Video of Arrow | Hitting The Bullseye Promo | The CW

"The biggest thing I’ll take away from doing the show is my kiddo really admires what I do. She comes to the set all the time, and I know that won’t last forever, but she sits there in video village, and she wears her cans, and she calls action every once in a while. Honestly, that’s the coolest thing," Amell told Entertainment Weekly in October.

The most recent episode — "Green Arrow & The Canaries" — served as a backdoor pilot for an all-female spinoff of Arrow and became the most-watched entry in Season 8 beyond the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Arrow ends for good next Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.