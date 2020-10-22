A booger-eating Colonel arrives to play with a Back to the Future advent calendar (and more)

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So get ready for your coins and bills to make their weekly wallet escape while you lurk the newest goodies with me, your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist.

And this week, we are celebrating Back to the Future! By why enjoy one of the best days of the year just once when you can get stoked for 24 days in row?

Credit: Playmobil

ANOTHER COUNTDOWN FOR MARTY

Count down to the holidays with the Playmobil 70574 Back to the Future Advent Calendar. All of your favorites from the 1985 film are here, including 1955 versions of Dr. Emmett Brown, Biff Tannen, and Marty McFly include awesome accessories like a skateboard. But 1985 isn't left out because Doc and Marty are back with their time machine test radiation suit, plus there's another Marty with Jennifer Parker.

The set includes a mall sign, a bench, and a big Hill Valley backdrop. The Back to the Future Advent Calendar from Playmobil costs $34.99 and ships this month.

Credit: Funko

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL... I HAVE THE VINYL!

Funko is taking fans to Eternia with a new wave of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Pop! vinyl figures. This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen He-Man Pop!s (I own Evil-Lyn, of course) but as I’ve stated before anecdotally, the last year or so of Funko Pop! designs have just been next level. The details and colors and smallest nuances have made characters more and more recognizable.

The newly announced characters include a 10-inch He-Man figure, a Pops! Rides Skeletor riding Panthor, Skeletor with claws, Classic She-Ra, King Randor, Grizzlor, and Kobra Khan. This new wave will ship around January 2021 and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mighty Jaxx

FINGER-PICKIN' GOOD!

Mighty Jaxx brings us a new entry in Po Yun Wang’s “Picky Eaters” vinyl figure lineup: it’s Grandpa (although we all plainly know who this is meant to be)! Interchangeable hands are included, so you can switch out what he’s got behind his back.

This figure will make you laugh, and it might also give you second thoughts about that fast-food lunch.

Pick up one for your own collection today! This piece is made from vinyl, though we, unfortunately, do not have a size and scale for it. Picky Eaters: The Grandpa costs $163 and is available for preorder today. He will ship in March 2021.

Credit: New Wave Toys

GRAB YOUR D-PAD

The theme of the week is video game toys, so grab hold of your D-Pad and check out some of these tasty delights! First up in the video game world is New Wave Toys’ brand-new Asteroids 1/6-scale Replicade machine.

Pre-orders are now live on NewWaveToys.com for a special discount price of $90 (MSRP: $119.99) and ends November 5, 2020. Via New Wave Toys, “The Asteroids X RepliCade is modeled after the original 1979 arcade cabinet. Faithfully featuring the classic Atari Owl Eyes diecast coin door, operator dip switches, and glow-in-the-dark packaging, Asteroids x RepliCade is an essential addition to any nostalgic gamer’s cabinet collection.” I can tell you from personal experience with these machines that they’re great and an incredible value for the immense quality you’re getting.

Credit: McFarlane Toys

WHEN A TOY SPEAKS, HEED HIM

New from the reigning king of toys (that’s McFarlane Toys right now, sorry guys) are a newly announced wave of Mortal Kombat toys. But this time, they’re a massively awesome bloody variant.

Four new figures were announced in this wave, and each 7-inch figure includes a stand, weapons, and full articulation. You can choose from Spawn Blood Feud Hunter, Sub Zero Bloody Frozen Over Skin, Baraka Bloody Horkata Skin, or Raiden White Hot Fury. Or you can choose them all! They are available for preorder today.

Credit: Storm Collectibles

OUT FOR BLOOD... AND YOUR WALLET

If you’re a fan of the Capcom game Darkstalkers, you’re going to love this newly announced piece from Storm Collectibles. Demitiri Maximoff is one of the most dangerous vampires who first appeared in Darkstalkers. He is a villainous and power-hungry vampire who, like Dracula, sees humanity as an inferior race and is only out for blood.

This incredibly detailed figure features three interchanging Demitiri Head Sculpts, three pairs of hands, one fireball effect, a bat, and a fireball effect. It costs $94.99, ships February 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Nintnedo

FIGHT THE VIRUS?

We’ve reached the end, my toy collecting friends, but we can’t wrap up without a visit from the doctor.

Dr. Mario World is a 2019 mobile phone game that got a new generation of puzzle-game lovers (hell, and the rest of us) addicted to the splendor and fun that is Dr. Mario. And now, you can purchase some plush toys celebrating its unforgettable characters! Dr. Mario comes by himself (holding the pill that will get those bugs) for $22.64, and the viruses come together in a three-pack, also for $22.64. Both items will be shipping March 2021.

When I was a kid, I would have gone nuts for these. I am such an early puzzle game junkie and Dr. Mario provided me with hours and hours of fun. Except for when I lost and those viruses laughed at me. That wasn’t so awesome. But tell me this: Are you more of a Fever or Chill fan?