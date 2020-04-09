Meet this mildly terrifying DIY Funko, Pride Month Batman, and a Starship Trooper Pop!

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So, keep your gloves and masks within reach (they're mandatory, you know), get ready to shop (online, due to the coronavirus), and get ready to jump back into that (very, very virtual) toy box with your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist.

Because this week, my toy collecting friends, we are going to keep things very affordable. Seriously, we’re all in a rough spot and need to save our money for essentials. But with that being said, I think it is so imperative for us to try to indulge in a few pleasures during Quarantine Time. And if you’re a Funko Pop! collector, then boy, is this an Important Toy News column for you. It was made for you, you might say...

FUNKO POSSIBILITIES

Credit: Funko

... Not unlike these new Funko figures, literally.

Funko is letting you customize a totally blank, 3.75-inch vinyl toy — for the exact same price as one of its fully painted licensed figures. Coming May 2020 for $10.99, you can take a white vinyl toy and customize it however you want. The body is a default “female body” and it is bald — therefore, any hair you choose for it must be drawn on. The description does not state what you use for these, but I’ve seen other customizable dolls and figures say that Sharpies are the best marker choice. If you’re super talented, you can probably use actual paint and a brush.

Can you imagine a Pop! figure with super detailed eyes? That would be nuts.

If a completely blank slate is too intimidating of a prospect for you (it is for me!) then you can order the white DIY Hello Kitty figure right here.

YES, FATHER, I SHALL BECOME A FUNKO POP!

Credit: Funko

Next up in Funko Pop! news, there is an amazing looking Joker '89 figure coming soon! Even better, as if the standard Batman '89 Joker Pop! weren't cool enough on its own, there is actually a chaser variant hiding in the production. The chase variant depicts Jack Nicholson’s Joker wearing his beret-style hat, and his makeup is… well… acid washed?

The Joker Funko Pop! costs $10.99, will ship May 2020, and can be preordered today. If you have your eye on other Batman baddies in Funko Pop! form, you can also check out Catwoman, Penguin, Harvey Two-Face, or The Riddler. They also cost $10.99 and will ship May 2020.

Credit: Funko

Speaking of that Caped Crusader, Batman is making his Pride debut this summer alongside SpongeBob SquarePants and Hello Kitty in Funko Pop! form.

They all cost $10.99 and have a ship date of July 2020.

Funko is releasing three special vinyl figures, all in a beautiful rainbow gradient of color. While Pride events across the globe will very likely be postponed across the board because of the COVID-19 pandemic, loving and accepting your amazing self just the way you are knows no bounds. As a queer kid myself, I am extremely tempted by, well, all of these!

FUNKO POPÉMON

Credit: Funko

I don’t know about you guys out there, but my kids recently got into Pokémon and there has been no slowing down of its mania in my household. In fact, just this weekend, my son earned a copy of Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu for finally agreeing to get his hair cut.

It’s really nice that a franchise that children legitimately adore has a wide variety of pricing options for its merchandise. The plush toys are great, but the line of Funko Pop! vinyl figures are fantastic, too.

And right now, you can be the owner of the newest Pokémon characters to be commemorated in Funko Pop! form. It’s Eevee, Mewtwo, and Pichu, and these little guys are in stock now with an MSRP of only $10.99 each.

I AM POP!

Credit: Funko

We’re nearing the end, my quarantined friends, but we can’t wrap up without discussing (what would have been) convention exclusives.

Entertainment Earth and Funko are teaming up to bring fans four new exclusive Pop! figures that you can only get from EE. Ever considered putting your whittling skills to good use but just couldn’t find the time? Neither could we. That’s where this fantastic Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Wood Deco Pop! Vinyl Figure comes in. It employs a specialized paint technique that gives a carved-wood appearance to the fan-favorite Avenger and Guardian of the Galaxy.

This Pop! is shipping now, April 2020 and costs $14.99. Fans looking for interesting Funko exclusives can also buy a 6-inch Great Ape Goku from Dragon Ball Z that will tower over the other Pop!s in your collection. He costs $21.99 and is in stock now.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?

Credit: Funko

The next exclusive Entertainment Earth is offering is an enormous 9-inch Tanker Bug inspired by the cult classic 1997 film Starship Troopers.

Honestly, this one is one of the most detailed vinyl toys I’ve ever seen, Funko Pop! or otherwise. It costs $24.99 and is in stock now.

If bugs aren't your thing, chérie, maybe Gambit is more your style? Based on classic 1990s comics, this X-Men Gambit Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure - Entertainment Earth Exclusive features Remy Etienne LeBeau, aka Gambit, demonstrating his powers with his famous kinetically charged card-throwing ability. Measuring about 3 3/4 inches tall, he comes packaged in a window display box, ready to join your X-Men or Pop! Vinyl collection. Gambit costs $13.99, will ship May 2020, and is available for preorder now.