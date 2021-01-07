Important Toy News: Marty and Doc Brown ride a Transformer while Chewbacca sends his love

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Finally, 2021 is here, and with it comes brand-new and beautiful toy announcements. We are so excited to see what is in store for all of us in the collecting world and how many lovely toy surprises we will see. Join me, your resident, if not favorite Toy Journalist as we watch our glittering coins disappear into thin air, much like New Year's Eve confetti.

And the most exciting piece of news on the toy playground comes to us via the Power of Grayskull...

Credit: Mattel

SKELETOY

When Mattel announced a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Origins line in 2019, fans knew that the highly anticipated toys would be Walmart exclusives for a year. At first, they were really hard to find on shelves, but after a while, we saw an abundance of He-Man and Skeletor figures — but not much of anyone else. Now, with 2020 behind us, Walmart no longer has exclusivity on He-Man, and fans can purchase the figures anywhere we darn well please. So, don't pay those reseller and scalper prices online — Masters of the Universe Origins retails for only $14.99 apiece. You can purchase the toys today from Entertainment Earth and BigBadToyStore.

Credit: Icon Heroes

THE KARATOY KID

On the topic of toys based on things we love, Icon Heroes are saving the week! Fans of The Karate Kid and Netflix's Cobra Kai might be scrambling (and spending out the butt) to find NECA's Daniel x Johnny two-pack, but there's no need to panic! Our friends over at Icon Heroes have got you covered with its Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence action figures!

These pieces are back for a second wave of preorders — per Icon Heroes, their first shipment was very small and left their warehouse in a flash. Fortunately, more are on their way and fans can order these directly from Icon Heroes today for $40 each (sold separately). These figures are 6 inches tall, fully poseable, and come with three heads and extra hands.

Credit: Funko

VALENTOY'S DAY CHEWIE

Sure, Christmas and New Year's Eve have come and gone, and in the quiet, holiday-less stillness that is January, we can do what we do best during the glory that is quarantine: Prepare for the next holiday! And what better holiday to think about than Valentine's Day?!

It's filled with love-love power that is fun for kids and adults alike. Today, Funko is showing off four new Star Wars Pop! vinyl figures with a Valentine's paint job. Each stands 3.75 inches tall, costs $10.99, and will ship January-February 2021. Available in this line are Valentine's Day Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and Storm Trooper.

Credit: Funko

A LUCHADOREABLE FUNKO

On the topic of Funko Pop!s, the toy giant is showing off a new lineup that is nothing short of spectacular. Standing 3.75 inches tall and shipping February 2021, the newest Marvel: Luchadores Pop! Vinyl Figures from Funko are awesome additions to your collection! I just love the Spanish naming convention — plus these colors are just wonderful. My favorite of this collection is hands down Captain Marvel as La Estrella Cósmica. Other characters in this line include Spider-Man as El Aracno, Venom as El Venenoide, Hulk as El Furioso, Iron Man as El Héroe Invicto, Wolverine as El Animal Indestructible, and Deadpool as El Chimichanga De La Muerte.

Credit: Hasbro

BACK TOY THE FUTURE

Great Scott! Worlds collide in this Transformers x Back to the Future mash-up pack! The iconic time machine from 1985's Back to the Future movie is now Gigawatt, a time-traveling Transformers robot! When Marty and Doc Brown need a ride through time, Gigawatt is ready to fly!

This Gigawatt figure features movie-inspired details inspired by the Back to the Future film, including Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and time circuits. In time-machine mode, the gullwing doors open and his wheels rotate to produce a hovering effect as seen onscreen. It also includes blaster and whip antennae accessories and converts from robot to time-machine mode in 17 steps. Note to those purchasing Gigawatt (which was one of my top toys of 2020, mind you) that this is the (better) version two with the tinted windows.

Gigawatt costs $29.99, ships in August 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Kaiyodo

ZOOTOYPIA

We're nearing the end, my toy loving friends, and we're going to wrap this issue of Important Toy News with some Disney Love!

First up is a personal favorite of mine — Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from Zootopia! They are back in Japanese toymaker Kaiyodo's Complex Movie Revo lineup and wowzers, are these just stunning! Nick is about 5.11 inches tall, has 14 points of articulation for maximum action, and comes with four interchangeable facial expressions, three interchangeable hands, his sunglasses, and a stand. He costs $68,99, ships June 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Judy on the other hand is about 4 inches tall, and features 14 points of articulation — including her ears! She comes with five interchangeable facial expressions, and her eyes can be moved, too! She also has three interchangeable hands, a carrot to hold, and a base with a posing arm for airborne action. Judy costs $65.99, ships May 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Funko

RAYA IS THE LAST TOY

Last but not least, Funko is showing off its newest Disney Pop! vinyl figures, including a whole lineup of figures from the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon! There are seven characters available in this wave, and they each stand 3.75 inches tall, cost $10.99, and will ship in Q1 2021. Choose from Raya, Warrior Raya, Namari, Noi, Tuk Tuk, Ongi, or Sisu as a Dragon.