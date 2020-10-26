Oh Baby! The game is up in exclusive clip from creepy new horror film 'Toys of Terror'

Some toy stories are absolutely killer — especially if they're the kind found in Toys of Terror. And as the exclusive clip, which you can see below, proves soon enough, those toys are best left alone. Or at the very least, never picked up, not even in your worst nightmares.

The upcoming film sees Hannah and David Cashman whisk their family up to an old orphanage in Washington State for the Christmas holidays. Only as their three kids, Franklin, Zoe, and Alicia, quickly discover, their parents have planned for this to be a working vacation rather than a family getaway. But soon enough, those worries fade away — at least for the two younger kids — when they discover a bunch of old toys in the abandoned playroom, quickly forming attachments to them.

Video of Exclusive Teaser: Toys Of Terror - &quot;Rose Receives A Startling Surprise&quot; | SYFY WIRE

Of course, as their nanny Rose soon starts to suspect, something else may be afoot, something evil that's affecting the children's behavior and causing them to act stranger and stranger — almost as if the toys are manipulating them. And as the clip above shows, she's not immune to what the toys may have in store, as she gets a terrible shock of her own.

The film is written and executive produced by Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil) and directed by Nicholas Verso (Nowhere Boy). Kyana Teresa (Star Trek: Discovery) stars, along with Georgia Waters (Siren), Verity Marks (The Christmas Club), Dayo Ade (October Faction), Saul Elias, and Zoe Dish.

Toys of Terror will be available to watch on digital from Oct. 27, with the Blu Ray and DVD going on sale on Jan. 19, 2021. It will also air on SYFY this December.