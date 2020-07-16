Transformers takes the highway to the Danger Zone while the Hulk gets squished

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Make some space in your glass display cabinets (we all have those, right?) and dive back into that toy box, because you are checking out another week of bodacious toy blastings with your resident, and hopefully favorite, toy journalist.

Together we shall experience the loss of our dollars and have tons of fun going broke from pre-orders galore! And this week, we are taking the highway to the Danger Zone.

Credit: Hasbro

TOPFORMERS? TRANSFORMGUN?

Worlds collide in this Transformers x Top Gun mash-up pack! The iconic Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet from the Top Gun film is now a Transformers robot called Maverick!

And who makes a better wingman than a Transformers robot? He’s always ready to go vertical in jet mode or dominate a slow-mo volleyball montage in robot mode.

Via Hasbro, “this Maverick robot figure features movie-inspired details, folding jet wings, and includes four missile accessories that can be mounted on figure’s arms in robot mode and under wings in jet mode. Also includes a screen-inspired miniature pilot on motorcycle accessory. Converts from robot to jet mode in 25 steps."

The 7-inch robot in disguise costs $49.99 and will ship October 2020.

Credit: Flame Toys

A NOT-OPAQUETIMUS PRIME

On the topic of Transformers (because no, I can really never get enough), a beautiful San Diego Comic-Con 2020 exclusive has been announced from Flame Toys. It is inspired by Optimus Prime’s appearance in the IDW comic books, but clear robots is a gimmick that I think is so awesome and makes me swoon every time.

Super7 has done a few of these transparent-style Transformers (in a 12-inch scale) and I’ve seen Bandai play with Gundam in this style. I really enjoy Flame Toys’ style for Transformers and at 7 inches, this is a great size and scale for a transparent robot. Unfortunately, as a convention exclusive, this piece is $60 and limited to only 800 pieces. Flame Toys will update with ordering information.

Credit: LEGO

ONCE A PLUMBER, NOW A BRICKLAYER

This week in toy news, LEGO and Nintendo combined magic to make the internet explode with an original NES and television made of bricks.

This is such a creative and amazing idea, which once again proves the power of LEGO’s innovation. Good on Nintendo for letting companies have some fun with their license, too!

Per LEGO, “the brick-built NES is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. The console comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen, plus an action brick to scan with LEGO Mario (figure not included) so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just like in the Super Mario Bros. game."

This set costs $229.99 and will be available on Aug. 1, 2020.

Credit: Hasbro

HEADS UP FROM THE X-MEN

The first X-Men movie is turning 20, and Hasbro has opened preorders on a brand new lineup of Movie Marvel Legends figures!

Coming this October for $49.99 is a Magneto and Professor X two-pack, bringing you the heads of the Mutant movement — well, multiple heads, depending on which actor you want in toy form. Magneto comes with swappable Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen heads, while Professor X sports the noggins of James McAvoy as well as Patrick Stewart.

Also on the way from the Movie Marvel Legends X-Men line are Mystique ($24.99, November 2020) and Wolverine ($24.99, November 2020).

Credit: Moose Toys

HULK SQUISH!

Want to alleviate stress and still play with superhero toys? Well, you’re in luck! The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are the squishiest, stretchiest, and gooiest action heroes ever! Nothing looks like ’em, no one fights like ’em. Every Goo Jit Zu Hero has a different goo filling and mesmerizing texture. As you squish, twist, and stretch them, their inner goo power emerges.

These are cute toys from Australian company Moose, which is known for other hit toys such as Shopkins; there are original characters that are so '90s radical and then there are licensed toys such as Marvel superheroes. The licensed ones are hanging out on Amazon for about $12.99.

And in these stressful times, I think all of us can give something a little squeeze!

Credit: Fisher Price

MORE LIKE WEE-MAN AMIRITE?

And speaking of pop culture heroes making their adorable debut, have you seen what is happening over at Fisher-Price?

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is getting a little chibi makeover with Little People!

This set features figures that have been styled to look just like classic characters He-Man, Beast Man, Skeletor, and Man-At-Arms, all brought down to Little People toy size. It costs only $19.99 and will ship September 2020. How can you say no to this set — just look at Beast Man's stinky little face!

Credit: Mattel

A TRIPLE H TWO-PACK

And speaking of muscle and brawn, are you a wrestling fan? Well if you’re not, you should be, because some awesome WWE action figures were announced this week!

First up is a two-pack that includes Triple H and, for the first time in the line, Chyna action figures! Both figures are approximately 6 inches tall, include swappable hands, and come ready to wreak havoc right out of the box.

The WWE Triple H and Chyna two-pack costs $39.99 and ships August 2020. Also on the way are a WWE Goldberg and Bret “Hit Man” Hart Elite Collection two-pack and a WWE Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe Elite Collection two-pack.

Credit: Hasbro

GO GO GET THESE POWER RANGER EXCLUSIVES

We’re nearing the end, my toy collecting friends, but we can’t stop before the Power Rangers beat... drops?

This week in toy news, Hasbro made many Power Rangers toy collectors and fans very happy by announcing a five-pack of Lightning Collection Psycho Rangers as an Amazon exclusive. This team is inspired by the Power Rangers in Space season and are beloved characters in the Boom! Comic book series. This pack includes attack effects and weapons, which is awesome. It costs $99, ships August 2020, and is available for preorder today.

And if you want even more Power Rangers toy action, you can check out the Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Omega Ranger and Uniforce Cycle Vehicle. The fact that this action figure can be displayed on his vehicle is enough for me to freak-out-scream. The Omega Ranger is a time-traveling Power Ranger who travels back to the past to help the B-Squad Rangers, where he patrols the streets on his Uniforce Cycle. This figure costs $29.99, ships Aug. 1, 2020, and is available for preorder today. Get yours because this Amazon exclusive will go fast!