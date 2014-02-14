Trailer arrives for documentary about the Dune that never was

A lost film version of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic Dune is being chronicled in a new documentary,Â and now the first trailer for it has arrived.

Back in the mid-'70s, famously eccentric cult filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky (El Topo) attempted toÂ mount an incredibly ambitious version of Herbert's novel, which was thought by many to be unfilmable.Â But that didn't stop Jodorowsky, who brought legendary artists like H.R. Giger and Jean MoebiusÂ Giraud on board to design the creatures and sets while casting actors such as David Carradine, OrsonÂ Welles and Mick Jagger in key roles.

Alas, Jodorowsky's vision simply proved too big and expensive, and the project fell apart beforeÂ filming started. All that remained was some pretty stunning storyboards and designs, as well as theÂ memories of those associated with the movie. But now a filmmaker named Frank Pavich has created aÂ documentary called Jodorowsky's Dune that recounts the history of the project -- mainly by the 84-year-old Jodorowsky himself, who admits that he never actually read the novel -- and serves as aÂ testament to a truly grand unrealized vision.

Of course, Dune was eventually filmed unsuccessfully in 1984 by David Lynch, and again, with betterÂ results, as a Syfy miniseries in 2000 (a more recent attempt to remake it as a big-budget theatricalÂ film went belly-up). But Jodorowsky's Dune gives us a glimpse of another version that might haveÂ been ... and could have changed the course of sci-fi cinema.

Check out the trailer below, courtesy of Yahoo! Movies.Â Jodorowsky's Dune opens on March 21.