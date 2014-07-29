Trailer debuts for Kevin Smith's weird new horror movie, Tusk

Kevin Smith has had his ups and downs as a filmmaker, but the trailer for his new movie Tusk is intriguing and bizarre.

The film stars Justin Long as a podcast host named Wallace Bryton who arrives at the home of a man named Mr. Howe (Michael Parks) to interview him about his life and adventures at sea. But Mr. Howe has other plans for Wallace that involve a transformation hinted at in the trailer ... and by the title of the movie.

The idea for the picture came from one of Smith's SModcast episodes, in which he discussed an advertisement he saw in which a homeowner offered a free living situation as long as the person agreed to dress as a walrus. Smith asked listeners to vote on whether they wanted to see a movie inspired by the story, and it's clear which way they responded.

Smith promoted the film at Comic-Con this past weekend (where he has a regular speaking slot every year) and will premiere it in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. In addition to Long and Parks, the movie stars Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Genesis Rodriguez and, in a cameo, Johnny Depp.

Tusk comes out Sept. 19. This is Smith's second foray into horror territory; his previous fright film, the more politically themed Red State, was received poorly by fans and critics. Watch the trailer for Tusk below and tell us if you think he'll fare better this time.