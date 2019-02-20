Latest Stories

Psi-Lords Cover by Rod Reis
Tag: Comics
Exclusive sneak peek: Meet the main characters of Valiant's space prison-break story Psi-Lords
womanmagazine
Tag: Fangrrls
Carol Danvers and the saga of WOMAN Magazine
Batwoman Elseworlds Ruby Rose
Tag: TV
Casting: Batwoman casts Kate Kane’s dad; Utopia adaptation brings in Rainn Wilson
Black Lightning top image
Tag: Comics
Black Lightning's creator traces the rocky road to DC's first standalone black superhero
Wolverine The Lost Trail

Trailer for Wolverine: The Lost Trail podcast brings Logan, Gambit to the Louisiana bayou

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 20, 2019

Marvel and Stitcher have released our first look/audio of the follow-up to its popular Wolverine: The Long Night podcast, and it seems Logan is bringing an old friend along for the ride.

Season 2, titled Wolverine: The Lost Trail, finds Logan (voiced by The Hobbit's Richard Armitage) traveling to the bayous of Louisiana in search of his ex-lover, Maureen. The new and Cajun setting also means Remy Etienne LeBeau (aka Gambit) will be entering the picture. He is voiced by The Alienist's Bill Heck.

"We had a lot of fun pairing the two up as frenemies," series writer, Ben Percy, told Marvel.com. "The banter between them — and the trouble they get into — on riverboat casinos and in underground gambling parlors is a treat for the ears."

Check out the new trailer below:

As you might expect, the swampy and gator-filled terrain Logan finds himself in is a major part of the audio experience for listeners of the podcast.

"Instead of burrowing into a single location, we’ll journey through many — both urban and rural — on a quest," Percy added. "The stage is Louisiana. Not only is this a rich audio environment — alive with jazz and bullfrogs and fanboats and snapping alligators — but it’s ultimately a place where history lives. And given that Logan’s memory was slowly coming back to him in the last season, that’s something that will be deeply relevant to our character and his mission in The Lost Trail."

Wolverine: The Lost Trail debuts March 25 exclusively on Stitcher Premium.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Wolverine: The Lost Trail
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Richard Armitage
Tag: Wolverine
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Gambit

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Wolverine: The Long Night
Tag: Marvel
Wolverine: The Long Night Podcast Art
Listen to Chapter 1 of Marvel's new 'Wolverine: The Long Night' scripted podcast
Brian Silliman
Mar 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Wolverine
Tag: Logan
Patrick Stewart Hugh Jackman Logan Wolverine Professor X
Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart just clawed through a world record thanks to their X-Men roles
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman
The feud lives: Hugh Jackman trolls Ryan Reynolds in 'superheroic' ads for their coffee, gin companies
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Marvel
Tag: X-Force
x-force deadpool 2
Deadpool's X-Force movie is dead at Disney, at least according to Rob Liefeld
Brian Silliman
Jan 14, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4