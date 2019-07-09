Trailer: Katee Sackhoff returns to space to fight aliens in Netflix's Another Life

With Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff flew into the hearts of sci-fi fans everywhere as one of our favorite spacebound badasses. Now she's got a new series, a new spaceship, and a new alien threat thanks to the Netflix original series Another Life, and we've finally got our first look at a trailer.

Sackhoff stars in the new series, created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Saving Hope), as astronaut Niko Breckinridge, the leader of a crew from Earth who's in search of answers after the discovery of a strange alien artifact. As the investigation into just what this new alien presence is goes on, the danger ramps up, and though the crew might be facing a mission they'll never come back from, they also know they must succeed in stopping this new threat. Netflix ordered a 10-episode first season of the series last spring, and now it's finally nearing its release date. Check out the thrilling new trailer.

Video of Another Life ft. Katee Sackhoff | Official Teaser | Netflix

Joining Sackhoff for the voyage is a cast full of familiar faces, including Selma Blair (Hellboy), Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl), Justin Chatwin (The Invisible), Jessica Camacho (The Flash), and many more. The series' first trailer plays heavily on the paranoia inherent in trying to root out an alien threat that we as viewers don't yet understand, with flashes of scary imagery intercut with Sackhoff's own monologue about how they can't fail.

There are certainly shades of Battlestar Galactica here, as well as films like Aliens and Life. It looks like a lot of fun, but it's also simply great to see Sackhoff back among the stars again, ready to fight an alien menace with the future of humanity at stake.

Another Life arrives on Netflix July 25. Will you be watching?