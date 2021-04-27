Trailer: Legends of Tomorrow reveals Disney-style animated episode, Alf-spoof, Constantine solo story for S6

It’s no secret Legends of Tomorrow has taken some big swings over its first five seasons, but don’t worry, there’s still plenty of weirdness to come in Year 6. To prove it, producer Phil Klemmer has pulled back the curtain on some of the biggest swings they’ll be taking when the new season kicks off this weekend.

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW’s schedule this Sunday, and Klemmer told Entertainment Weekly the new season will feature some of the show’s most weirdly ambitious episodes to date. One of the biggest? An animated segment for Astra (Olivia Swann) that will be a full-on throwback to the Disney princess days.

"The reason we did that originally is that we broke it as live-action, and then there's a point in the story where it becomes so outlandish that I was really having a difficult time seeing it in my head as live-action,” he explained. “I was like, 'Guys, this feels like a '90s Disney movie.' It was sort of a joke. 'What if we hired a bunch of Disney animators from the '90s who have all retired and did a '90s feature thing?’”

But that’s not all! The show has built its brand around weird bottle episodes, or wild set-ups and settings, thanks to its time travel concept that opens up pretty much any era for exploration. Among the episodes getting explored this year: “A Clue episode that's based on a one-night, ultimate Werewolf-like card game come to life.” Then Constantine (Matt Ryan) gets his own solo episode set in the Spanish Civil War, which Klemmer says could effectively be an episode “from the Constantine TV show.” After that? An episode that “exists in the world of a fictional sitcom starring an Alf-like alien, only in our case it's an actual alien.”

This new season will also feature a new big bad in the form of an alien race out to abduct Sara (Caity Lotz) and cause all kinds of shenanigans within the time stream. Klemmer says one reason they chose aliens was to give the human characters a chance to “come to terms with what it means to be an Earthling,” exploring the question of “why we spend so much time attacking ourselves from within as a species.”

The Legends of Tomorrow are back on the air with new episodes this Sunday on The CW.