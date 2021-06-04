Meet Charles Schulz and learn the origin of Peanuts in trailer for 'Who Are You, Charlie Brown?' documentary

One of the great early streaming victories for Apple TV+ was its relationship with the Peanuts franchise, as the streaming service snagged rights to numerous classic Charlie Brown TV specials and began production on original shows like The Snoopy Show. Now, the streamer is taking that relationship even further with a documentary spotlighting not just the impact of Peanuts as a decades-long story that's still touching lives, but the man who made it all happen.

On Friday, Apple revealed the trailer for Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, a new documentary special arriving on the streaming service later this month that will explore the life and creative career of Peanuts creator Charles "Sparky" Schulz. Executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer and narrated by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, the documentary will feature interviews with celebrities ranging from Kevin Smith to Paul Feig to Billie Jean King, as well as archive footage of interviews with Schulz himself.

Check out the trailer below.

Video of Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Official Trailer l Apple TV+

Even before his death in 2000 at the age of 77 (the day before his final Peanuts strip appeared in newspapers), Schulz's autobiographical relationship to his characters was a key part of the appeal of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends. Previous documentaries have further explored this, and Who Are You, Charlie Brown? will endeavor to keep digging into that symbiotic relationship with the man and his creations through interviews with Schulz's widow Jean, fellow cartoonists, and more.

It's been more than two decades since the final Peanuts strip, and Schulz's characters remain beloved worldwide, still attracting new fans and influencing creators who carry on Schulz's sense of self-aware warmth. If you're a longtime fan of Schulz and his legendary strip, you might feel like you know this story already, but even if that's true it's hard to resist another dive into the nostalgic joys of the Peanuts world.

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? arrives on Apple TV+ June 25.