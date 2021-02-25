Roll out! Nickdelodeon and Netflix both developing new animated Transformers shows

There's a lot to meet the eyes (and hearts) of Transformers fans in the coming year as both Nickelodeon and Netflix have shows based on the popular Hasbro franchise in the works.

The first is a half-hour animated action-comedy produced by Nickelodeon (the home of beloved classics like Avatar: The Last Airbender) and will revolve around a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among the other already well-known types of their kind: the Autobots and the Decepticons (AKA the good guys and the bad guys). They'll be adopted by a human family, so they'll also have to navigate that specific hurdle — after all, human-robot relations can be notoriously tricky!

The show is executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) and will be developed and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). It will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

Meanwhile, Netflix is working to develop Transformers: BotBots, an animated comedy that will focus on the mischievous little robots known as the titular "BotBots" who disguise themselves as everyday mall objects — and are part of a toyline introduced as recently as 2018.

The 20-episode animated comedy will tell their story as they spend their days hiding on store shelves and their nights coming to life and having all kinds of adventures. That is, until a group of them known as 'The Lost Bots' run into a mall security guard, effectively blowing their cover and put all the bots in danger. Their only way forward will be to overcome their differences and learn to work together so they can defeat the security guard and be accepted by all the other bots.

The series will be executive produced by showrunners Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt (Spider-Man, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy).

Of course, these aren't the only toy-inspired series making their way to the small screen. Also, making the jump is yet another My Little Pony series, this one also being developed by Netflix.

My Little Pony G5 follows the events of the streaming giant's My Little Pony film, which is set to premiere later this fall. It will follow the adventures of a young Earth Pony named Sunny Starscout as she tries to unite the divided world of Equestria after it loses its magic. She will partner up with a lost Unicorn named Izzy as they both set off on this daunting mission, proving that even little hobbits can make a big difference.

My Little Pony G5 will be a continuation of Sunny Starscout and her friends' adventures.

No release date has been set for any of these series.