Ghost bust and roll out: Transformers and Ghostbusters debut crossover comic and toy

Those with nostalgia for the 1980s are in for crossover overload that even beats out Stranger Things for sheer throwback bona fides. This treat takes two great pop-culture mainstays from the decade and brings them together in a wildly unexpected but ultimately satisfying combination. That’s right, we’re talking about Ghostbusters and the Transformers.

In one of the coolest toy crossovers in recent memory, the Autobots and Decepticons now have ghosts to deal with on top of their weird alien origins. To help the transforming robots in this new supernatural fight, the Ecto-1 Cadillac from director Ivan Reitman’s 1984 film is now able to change into a “Paranormal Investigator called Ectotron.”

Available for pre-order at Gamestop for $49.99, Ectotron comes with a Proton Pack and Slimer to help keep fans entertained while they meticulously transform the vehicle/fighting robot in a few dozen steps. The Hasbro toy hits stores on July 31. But, wait, that’s not all for this joint 35th anniversary celebration!

According to io9, this toy is here to supplement an upcoming comic book run. Coming from IDW Publishing with the main squad behind their Transformers book (Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado), the Transformers will be teaming up with the Ghostbusters in a five-issue narrative as strange as when Batman helped out Scooby-Doo.

“1984 was a seismic shift for entertainment, the year that launched both Transformers and Ghostbusters,” IDW editor-in-chief John Barber told the outlet. “Back then, Little John Barber was right there for Transformers and a little scared of Ghostbusters — but now, I’m a bit braver and can’t wait to see the two worlds collide.”

Apparently the story will follow the Transformers’ journey to Earth in search of “a strange Cybertronian signal,” which the hyper-attuned weirdos of the Ghostbuster squad have a better chance of figuring out than any other humans. All this Ghost-mania on top of the newly-announced Ghostbusters Fan Fest coming to the Sony Pictures Lot from June 7 - 9. The super-expensive event for super-fans will give would-be 'busters everything they could ever want - aside from being jettisoned back to the 1980s, of course.

The Transformers start busting ghosts along with the rest of nerdom when the comic also arrives this June.