Latest Stories

snatchers
Tag: Fangrrls
Snatchers directors reveal how their big sisters inspired the pregnant-with-an-alien comedy
Black Summer
Tag: TV
Netflix's Z Nation prequel, Black Summer, set to fill that Walking Dead void
Chris Roberson Hellboy ECCC
Tag: Videos
WATCH ECCC: Chris Roberson tackles Hellboy in Mexico
in an absent dream cover
Tag: TV
Wayward Children fantasy book series optioned by SYFY
Bumblebee Movie Transformers Hailee Steinfeld

Transformers will add 'a little more Bayhem' to Bumblebee follow-up

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 18, 2019

Michael Bay’s work on the first five films of the Transformers franchise made his name synonymous with a certain kind of brainless explosion-filled action, so when the franchise reins were handed over to animation honcho Travis Knight for Bumblebee, fans weren’t sure what to expect. They got a story that many critics agreed changed the dynamic of the property, giving a much more evocative character-centric plot to a series about robots that are also sometimes cars/planes/etc. And it seems this transformation will not be the franchise’s last.

According to Collider, which caught up with longtime Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at SXSW, the studio is taking steps to find a happy medium between the two tones of Bay and Knight. Apparently the response to Bumblebee that the studio is listening to is the response that said “more explosions, please.”

“In this case, the ramification of [making a character-centric story], for the people who didn’t love the movie, was not enough action,” di Bonaventura said. “Because you’re telling a more intimate story, therefore you can’t. So the criticism we got from some fans was like, ‘Hey, come on.’ ”

He also recounted a conversation he once had with a reporter, who supposedly loved the movie but also wished "it had a little more Michael Bay.” This reporter is apparently representative of a big enough demographic that Paramount is going to follow this line of reasoning... by trying to mount a “fusion” of the two approaches.

“Several lessons have come out of this,” di Bonaventura said. “One is that we have the freedom to tell almost any story. The other is that, how strongly the audience identified with the strength of character and emotion. I know the next Transformer, our attempt anyway, is to sort of do a fusion of Bumblebee and the Bay movies... a little more Bayhem. And a little bit more of the character falling in love within the emotional dynamic of the movie.”

This back-and-forth seesaw of Bayhem and Iron Giant-esque relationships seems like a tough mix to make, but if a franchise literally about transformation can’t pull it off, nothing can.

Bumblebee hits Blu-ray and DVD on April 2.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Michael Bay
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Bumblebee

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Bumblebee
Tag: Transformers
Bumblebee Movie Transformers film
Bumblebee ‘solidly profitable,’ making sequel likely; The Last Knight lost $100 million
James Comtois
Jan 11, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bumblebee
Tag: Transformers
Megatron Transformers
How Michael Bay's first Transformers film ruined an epic Megatron cameo in Bumblebee
Jacob Oller
Dec 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Bumblebee
Tag: Transformers
Bumblebee Movie Transformers film
Bumblebee reviews speak of a low-key departure from Michael Bay and a loving homage to early Spielberg
Josh Weiss
Dec 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Bumblebee
Tag: Transformers
bumblebee
Exclusive preview: Power up for IDW's new Bumblebee movie prequel comic
Jeff Spry
Jun 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0