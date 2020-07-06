Transformers: War for Cybertron brings on the anime Allspark mayhem with trailer & premiere date

After dropping a first bit of teaser footage alongside the New York Toy Fair in February, Netflix's upcoming Transformers anime — the first iteration of which is named Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege — has a new killer trailer that takes fans of the ongoing, nostalgia-fueled feud between Autobots and Decipticons into the heart of the conflict. Cybertron is in a bad, bad way as long as Megatron has the powerful Allspark.

Siege — from Hasbro’s Allspark, Polygon Pictures, and Rooster Teeth (RWBY) — pits the vocal talents of Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime) and Jason Marnocha (Megatron) against each other as the intense visuals sweep fans away to the imagined adventures of their childhoods. Or, perhaps, gives younger fans a taste of what the franchise's '80s film seemed like at the time: brutal, awesome, and filled with sci-fi weirdness. The new trailer promises all that and more as the war looks to reach a climactic point: a suicide mission.

Check it out:

Video of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy - Siege | Official Trailer | Netflix

No people? No problem. Sorry, Shia LaBeouf. This is a Transformers origin that's as deep in the lore as diehard collectors of the classic franchise. The second chapter of the story, Earthrise, will see the conflict come to humanity's home while nothing has yet been released about the third and final chapter. And just look at this poster:

Source: Netflix

The show — from showrunner F.J. DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) and writers like George Krstic, Gavin Hignight, and Brandon Easton — also stars Linsay Rousseau, Joe Zieja, Frank Todaro, Rafael Goldstein, Keith Silverstein, Todd Haberkorn, Edward Bosco, Bill Rogers, Sophia Isabella, Brook Chalmers, Shawn Hawkins, Kaiser Johnson, Miles Luna, and Mark Whitten.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege hits Netflix on July 30.