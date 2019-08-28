WIRE Buzz: Travis Fimmel enters Zone 414; Ghostbusters returns with alternate takes; more

Travis Fimmel is headed from the annals of History to Zone 414.

The Vikings star was just cast as the lead in the upcoming sci-fi feature, which is set in a near-future colony filled with scores of humanoid robots — just the kind of setting where things will most certainly go wrong. Fimmel plays David Carmichael, a private investigator who's hired when the daughter of Zone 414's creator goes missing. After the PI teams up with some AI, the two discover the shocking truth behind the robot colony.

Fimmel, of course, plays Ragnar Lothbrok on History's Vikings, and took on a starring role in Duncan Jones' Warcraft. He'll also appear in Ridley Scott's upcoming TV project Raised By Wolves.

Zone 414 marks the directorial debut of short-film and video director Andrew Baird, with a script from Bryan Edward.

Next up, Ghostbusters is celebrating its 35th anniversary by heading back to theaters.

Director Ivan Reitman's 1984 supernatural comedy, which spawned a sequel, an animated series, a 2016 remake, and an upcoming sequel will be re-released to commemorate its big 3-5. Although you'll have to be quick if you want to see the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on the big screen, with showings limited to two nights: Sunday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Along with a special introduction from members of the cast, this re-release will also feature some alternate takes of the movie's most well-known scenes — so it really will be like watching it for the first time.

To see if Ghostbusters is playing anywhere near you, check out Fathom Events' website for more information.

Finally, a Spider-Man: Homecoming star has landed a recurring role on Tell Me a Story.

Garcelle Beauvais, who played Doris Toomes in the 2017 Spidey flick, will have a recurring role in the CBS All Access anthology series. Creator Kevin Williamson weaves classic fairy tales into modern times, retelling them as psychological thrillers. Season 2 will intertwine characters from Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella.

Beauvais will play Veronica Garland, a hard-nosed and intimidating businesswoman. After marrying widower Frank Garland, Veronica creates bad blood between Frank and his daughter to elevate her standing along with that of her two sons. So much so that it begs wondering how far she'll go to maintain her standing.

Along with Homecoming, Beauvais has appeared in The CW's fantasy series Sirens, and portrayed Our Lady Underground in SYFY's The Magicians.

Tell Me a Story's second season will kick off this fall sometime on CBS All Access.

