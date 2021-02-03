Netflix's Tribes of Europa trailer reveals a dark, dystopian future with a feudal flair

The new trailer for Tribes of Europa — a German sci-fi series that’s produced by the company behind Netflix’s popular series, Dark — paints a grim picture of the continent formerly known as Europe.

The year is 2074, and the trailer informs us that in 2029, something caused technology to suddenly “go crazy,” which subsequently plunged the world into another Middle Ages. By the time 2074 rolls around, Europe has broken up into tribal factions, and the series follows three siblings who have been separated, and who now must forge their own way in this dark and dismal world where technology, it seems, no longer works.

Or does it?! The trailer reveals that there is a cube-like object that has magical-seeming powers — perhaps the cube is the key to getting the power back on? The tribal leaders certainly want their hands on it, so even if the cube doesn’t convey power in the electrical sense, it’s still a coveted item.

Want to see the cube in action? Check out the trailer below for yourself:

In addition to the cube, the trailer reveals that certain factions are willing to murder and enslave those around them, and that survival is something people have to fight for more often than not.

The creator of the show, Philip Koch, however, wants us to know that the series isn’t all doom and gloom.

"We noticed that we have to bring out the positive and hope more strongly,” Koch told Collider. “We are not moving in a radioactively contaminated post-apocalypse where doom lurks behind every corner. Rather, we are living in an exciting world where everybody gets back on their feet. A new beginning for the continent, full of hope – symbolic thus its new name: Europa, with an English pronunciation."

All six episodes of Tribes of Europa will stream on Netflix starting Feb. 19, 2021.