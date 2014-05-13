Latest Stories

Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_03-680x962.jpg

Trolls, faeries and sprites shine in these 13 new Maleficent concept art images

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 13, 2014

We already know Disney's lush new Maleficent movie is fertile ground for magical creatures of infinite variety, including one monumentally majestic dragon.  

Here's a miniature menagerie of crazy-cute concept art creations by Craig Shoji, Dylan Cole, Michael Kutsche and director Robert Stromberg, showcasing a weird wonderland of mushroom faeries, pea-pod pixies, hedgehog faeries and pint-sized pond sprites.  

Enter this incredible world of wee folks and try not to upset them as you visit ...

Starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, Maleficent strikes theaters on May 30.

(Via Concept Art World)

Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_03-680x962_0.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_09-680x288.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_07-680x906.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_12-680x484.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_13-680x379.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_06-680x453.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_04-680x293.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_01-680x682.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_10-680x917.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_08-680x319.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_05-680x283.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_11-680x961.jpg
Disney_Maleficent_Concept_Art_02-680x284.jpg
Tag: Maleficent

