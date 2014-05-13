Trolls, faeries and sprites shine in these 13 new Maleficent concept art images

We already know Disney's lush new Maleficent movie is fertile ground for magical creatures of infinite variety, including one monumentally majestic dragon.

Here's a miniature menagerie of crazy-cute concept art creations by Craig Shoji, Dylan Cole, Michael Kutsche and director Robert Stromberg, showcasing a weird wonderland of mushroom faeries, pea-pod pixies, hedgehog faeries and pint-sized pond sprites.

Enter this incredible world of wee folks and try not to upset them as you visit ...

Starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, Maleficent strikes theaters on May 30.

(Via Concept Art World)