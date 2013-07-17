True Blood climbs, Being Human starts low + 49 other genre shows

Where ratings are concerned, True Blood is definitely still proving it's not a has-been show.

The hit HBO vampire drama has been at or near the top of the Sunday night ratings race since it premiered last month, and while it doesn't seem to have the punch (anymore) that Game of Thrones unleashed this year, it's still got enough juice to beat just about everything else on its night, and it seems that was enough to get HBO to renew it for a seventh season. Meanwhile, the U.K. edition of Being Human returned to the States for its final bow, Cult and 666 Park Avenue ended on predictably low notes, and Defiance got a strong first-season finale on Syfy.

Check out the numbers and commentary below to see how your favorite shows are doing in Live + Same Day ratings.

MONDAY, July 8

Defiance (Syfy) 2.16 million viewers/0.7

Defiance got a boost across the board to finish a solid season with a very strong finale. We'll see it again next year.

Warehouse 13 (Syfy) 1.41 million viewers/0.5

Warehouse 13 basically broke even for its finale, setting up a last hurrah for next year.

Teen Wolf (MTV) 1.85 million viewers/0.8

Teen Wolf rebounded from a drop last week for another very solid night.

Under the Dome (CBS) 10.71 million viewers/2.7/8 share

Under the Dome fell again in its third week on the air, but its numbers are still putting it well above any of its competitors, so there's no reason to worry about it.

Canceled Shows

Alphas (Syfy)

TUESDAY, July 9

WEDNESDAY, July 10

Futurama (Comedy) 1.42 million viewers/0.7

After a large dropoff last week, Futurama rebounded this week for its best episode since this round of episodes premiered.

THURSDAY, July 11

Wilfred (FX) 0.71 million viewers/0.3

Wilfred almost broke even this week, for another less-than-impressive episode. Viewership was low last season, especially near the end, and the show still managed to come back, but so far viewership for the season overall has been consistently lower than last year. We'll see if the show can hang in there.

Canceled Shows

Last Resort (ABC)

FRIDAY, July 12

Continuum (Syfy) 1.25 million viewers/0.4

Continuum rebounded from a slip last week to earn its highest viewership in a month. Friday night is still paying off for this series.

Cult (CW) 0.54 million viewers/0.2/1 share

Cult ended its short run Friday with another very low night. Sadly, this one never really took off.

SATURDAY, July 13

Being Human (BBCA) 0.12 million viewers/0.0

Being Human returned from the U.K. this week for its final round of episodes. The numbers were low, but this is the final season, so if you're a fan just enjoy it while it's here.

Sinbad (Syfy) 0.86 million viewers/0.2

Sinbad held steady for another solid Saturday.

Primeval: New World (Syfy) 0.91 million viewers/0.3

Primeval: New World dipped below 1 million viewers again, but got a nice little boost to its demo.

Zero Hour (ABC) 2.04 million viewers/0.3/1 share

Zero Hour gained a few viewers but lost ground in the demo fight, not that it matters much at this point.

666 Park Avenue (ABC) 1.56 million viewers/0.3/1 share

666 Park Avenue took a somewhat sizable drop for its series finale, but at least the show's small contingent of fans got to see the whole run.

SUNDAY, July 14

True Blood (HBO) 4.53 million viewers/2.5

True Blood again posted gains this week for its best night since the series premiere, again putting it atop the Sunday night ratings list.

Falling Skies (TNT) 3.32 million viewers/1.1

Falling Skies slipped again this week, but it's still on its way to another year.

