True Blood star will play Matt Murdock's lady love in Netflix's Daredevil

Marvel's not done adding characters to its upcoming Daredevil series. The last we heard, Rosario Dawson had signed on for a pivotal, yet mysterious, role. Most of us assumed she'd be the female lead, but that title is going to another actress. Deborah Ann Woll has just joined Daredevil as Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) lady love.

Woll is best known for her role as Jessica Hamby on HBO's True Blood. The supernatural drama is currently airing its seventh and final season. With that out of the way, it's left the door open for new opportunities. In Woll's case, that means Daredevil. The actress will play Karen Page, "The secretary at the law firm of Nelson & Murdock who eventually learns of his secret life as a superhero."

Page was created by Stan Lee and made her debut in the very first issue of Daredevil (April 1964). The character briefly appeared in the 2003 film starring Ben Affleck. At that time, the role was played by Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who easily took a back seat to co-star Jennifer Garner's Elektra.



Daredevil will consist of a 13-episode season that's scheduled to debut on Netflix in 2015.



What do you think of Woll as Ms. Page?



(via THR)