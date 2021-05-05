John David Washington makes 'True Love' connection, joins Rogue One director’s new sci-fi film

John David Washington, best known for his roles in Tenet and BlacKkKlansman, is heading back to sci-fi. Deadline is reporting that the actor has signed up to star in True Love, an original sci-fi film written and directed by Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards. Edwards and Kiri Hart will produce on the project, and New Regency will produce and finance the film.

We don’t know much about the plot of True Love, other than it’s a near-future sci-fi tale. The film will also be Edwards’ first project after directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which gave Star Wars fans the details behind how the Resistance stole those Death Star plans.

True Love isn’t Washington’s first foray into genre. The actor recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, where he played a CIA agent working to stop a disastrous event that involves a method of time travel that’s very confusing by most accounts, even for time travel. The movie was released last year and did relatively decent sales given it premiered in the middle of a global pandemic. Washington is also starring in New Regency’s upcoming David O. Russell film along with Christian Bale, Margo Robbie, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, and Chris Rock.

In addition to Rogue One, Edwards directed the blockbuster Godzilla; combined, the two films grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. Edwards also directed the critically acclaimed Monsters, a 2010 indie film that takes place on a near-future Earth infested with aliens.

No news yet on when the film will go into production, though it’s safe to say it will show up in theaters sometime in the near future (though hopefully not the near future of Monsters).