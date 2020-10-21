Truth Seekers Nick Frost
Source: Colin Hutton/Amazon Prime Video/Stolen Pictures
WIRE Buzz: Truth Seekers escape room; Frank Oz joins Tales from Galaxy's Edge; AOC Among Us

Vanessa Frey Armstrong
Oct 21, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
Tag: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Tag: Truth Seekers
Tag: Twitch
Tag: Frank Oz
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Those waiting for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers, a supernatural comedy about ne’er-do-well paranormal investigators, have to wait until Oct. 30 to watch the show on Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, however, those interested in the show (or looking for a fun, free experience) are able to take part in a virtual escape room that puts participants in the shoes of Truth Seeker investigators.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon partnered with The Escape Game, a brick-and-mortar escape room company that has been offering “remote adventures” to entertain people during the pandemic, to create an escape room based in the Truth Seeker world. The 45-minute remote adventure will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 18, and will have participants solve a paranormal investigation. During the experience, players will interact with a host and a guide from The Escape Game to help them navigate the mystery.

Intrigued by this unique marketing effort during these Covid times? You can find out more about the experience, including how to sign up, here.

Next, upcoming Star Wars VR game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge has landed another big name from the franchise after scooping up C-3PO's Anthony Daniels.

Frank Oz, Yoda himself, is joining the game (which follows a droid repair technician who's crash-landed on Batuu). And thanks to a new gameplay trailer, fans are getting their first look (and listen) at Oz's in-game Yoda.

The council heard the call! Thank goodness Yoda hasn't faded into the Jedi beyond yet. However, this looks to be footage from a short side story in the game about a Jedi temple on the planet, where Padawan Ady Sun’Zee hangs out with the iconic green sage.

"Yoda is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of Frank Oz. " said game director Jose Perez III. "Working with Frank to weave Yoda into the fabric of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge was an unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I can't wait for players to meet the Jedi Master face to face in our first exciting tale."

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge drops on Nov. 19, with Part II coming in 2021.

Finally, the trend of politicians crossing over to the world of games is continuing after Joe Biden debuted an Animal Crossing island and Andrew Yang dropped in for a session of D&D. Noted gamer (she love League of Legends) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed some Among Us on Twitch last night, showing off her sci-fi murder/trust-winning skills while encouraging fans to make their voting plans.

Streaming with big names Pokimane and Piker (along with fellow U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar), the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district was in her element — and she managed to get out the vote. Hitting a high of 435,000 viewers, CNN reports, the stream was one of the site's biggest ever. AOC encouraged voters to plan and research their voting activities via IWillVote.com.

Fans can watch the VOD of the session here on AOC's official Twitch channel.

 

