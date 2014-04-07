Try on these 21 frakkin' cool original Battlestar Galactica fashion designs

Control your snickers and cover the kids' eyes when you witness the racy, glam-rock goodness of these early costume designs for the original Battlestar Galactica TV show, which debuted in 1978 on ABC.

Created by Jean-Pierre Dorleac, some of these outrageous outfits are fluffed-up and stripped-down alternate versions of what was eventually used in the space-opera series, but they sure could have caused a panic at the cosmic disco. Apollo, Starbuck, Adama, Cassiopeia and Athena would have shone in these more flamboyantly sexy, slinky threads, but we're still a bit confused on the Triad Team trunks. For more concept sketches and details on all Dorleac's designs, click here.

(Via io9)