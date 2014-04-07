Latest Stories

uynh1ia8eqml1neizl7a.jpg

Try on these 21 frakkin' cool original Battlestar Galactica fashion designs

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 7, 2014

Control your snickers and cover the kids' eyes when you witness the racy, glam-rock goodness of these early costume designs for the original Battlestar Galactica TV show, which debuted in 1978 on ABC. 

Created by Jean-Pierre Dorleac, some of these outrageous outfits are fluffed-up and stripped-down alternate versions of what was eventually used in the space-opera series, but they sure could have caused a panic at the cosmic disco.   Apollo, Starbuck, Adama, Cassiopeia and Athena would have shone in these more flamboyantly sexy, slinky threads, but we're still a bit confused on the Triad Team trunks.  For more concept sketches and details on all Dorleac's designs, click here.

(Via io9)

ersqoud75tcayxzttyib.jpg
ydqxwiqglzbcpvjldutx.jpg
qrbzwsmwlfpejud9lc4o.jpg
tsbrk2ztm7kq69jcgljf.jpg
xsk9rtd6rhciia55l1b7.jpg
tlkdyh1xcqqp7c6qb9xm.jpg
fylvh9noqn7lhid2s7eq.jpg
ouikxtfzf9xycczmw9cl.jpg
rh3dluxwzaslsdbfgtnn.jpg
qrhkm5bscedzaogovba6.jpg
l1a11urxf1acwwoopt7q.jpg
tgwz0cngvmpsfm78hxp9.jpg
oaxundc9iy9ptxfg1jpw.jpg
mj8hlrmxfyl9xfcjklzk.jpg
cszxx5vwenayvzi5ragc.jpg
pm3y2hgcvlwgxvahsuvv.jpg
o9styql9lhdaaxgkm4ml.jpg
sfjeyby3d7vmv8ao2stt.jpg
eo1bargqbhthflib0e4g.jpg
r2cdppn1yv9bjtgbxhnv.jpg
tchq6vr6ds3khspkpfty.jpg
Tag: Battlestar Galactica

