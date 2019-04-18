WIRE Buzz: Tuca & Bertie gets new trailer, Stephen King short tapped for feature

A late afternoon WIRE Buzz calls for updates on Netflix's spiritual successor to BoJack Horseman, a new Stephen King-inspired movie, and Toy Story 4. Not too shabby, eh?

Today, Netflix dropped a new trailer for Tuca & Bertie, an upcoming animated comedy series created by BoJack Horseman production designer Lisa Hanawalt. And as you might guess, both shows share a very similar design aesthetic and revolve around talking animals.

Looking to be just as wacky, self-aware, and surrealist as BoJack, Tuca & Bertie stars Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as a songbird and toucan, respectively. Tuca is more cocky and carefree while Bertie is more anxious and self-conscious. Nevertheless, they're both best friends and get into all kinds of zany adventures together.

In addition to Wong and Haddish, prick up your ears for guest voices from the likes of Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, Tessa Thompson, and more.

Credit: Netflix

Season 1 of Tuca & Bertie, which consists of 10 episodes, arrives on Netflix on May 3. BoJack creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is an executive producer.

The Stephen King-aissance isn't even far from over, friends. According to Deadline, Legendary is developing a feature-length movie around the author's 2003 short story, Rest Stop. Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) has been hired to write and direct.

Credit: Rick Kern/WireImage

The report describes the plot as "a propulsive cat and mouse thriller" as it "follows the twisted journey of two women after a fateful encounter at a highway rest stop."

Originally published in an issue of Esquire, the story would later be collected in 2008's Just After Sunset.

Thanks to the impending release of Toy Story 4, Pixar has scheduled a playdate with all of us this summer. To get us ready, the animation studio has released a new ad for the sequel.

While pretty short, the teaser's got some enticing new footage, particularly a funny little scene in which Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele) — two carnival prizes — find out what's inside a stuffed animal.

"There so much fluff..."

Directed by Inside Out co-writer Josh Cooley, the film brings Annie Potts' Bo Peep back into the mix after a noticeable absence from the third movie. Tony Hale (Veep) also joins the cast as Forky, one of Bonnie's arts-'n'-crafts projects who doesn't believe that he's meant to be a toy.

The rest of the voices should be familiar: Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Wallace Shawn (Rex), and Michael Keaton (Ken), among others. Even the late Don Rickles will be reprising his role of Mr. Potato Head via various audio recordings made before he passed away.

Credit: Pixar/Disney

Toy Story 4 will be ready to play with on June 21.